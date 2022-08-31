The Must-Visit Koh Lanta Beaches

Koh Lanta beaches are the true definition of paradise on earth. Tour this island if you love true nature. Koh Lanta is on the western shore of the Andaman Sea in southern Thailand, 800 kilometers from Bangkok, the Thai capital. If you want to savor the best of Thailand, choose the option to travel from Phuket to Koh Lanta. There are a few options to choose from, including to travel to Koh Lanta by ferry, speedboat, high-speed ferry, bus, van, or taxi. Whichever method you choose, just make sure you book your tickets through a reputable travel website.

Notably, Lanta Noi and Lanta Yai are the two significant islands in the vacation region. They divide by a shipping lane about 1 kilometer wide. However, Lanta Yai possesses most of the numerous attractions.

Furthermore, this island is your ideal spot if you want your next solo trip, family trip, group trip, or even honeymoon to be memorable, with lovely beaches and nice, affordable bars and eateries.

Also, the weather and atmosphere are lovely. You’ll love it most when you visit between January and May, which is their dry season. The terrain is beautiful, the environment is peaceful, and the sunset is charming.

Do you find it challenging to choose among the delightful beaches on the island? Worry less. This guide will discuss the top stunning beaches you must visit in the region and their locations.

i. Nui Beach

Nui Beach is one of the most stunning beaches in the Koh Lanta region. It is found on Koh Lanta Yai in the southern part of Koh Lanta. Like most seashores in this region, you can get there by ferry.

Also, this beach is small and clean. Some call it “Diamond Beach” because you’ll have a better view of its turquoise-blue water through the Diamond Cliff Beach Resort.

Furthermore, you can snap beautiful pictures using the engaging environment as a background. Besides, it is perfect if you prefer a serene beach tour because very few tourists come to this beach.

Most resorts on this beach are natural and intact. Lanta Coral Bay and Narima resorts are notable examples.

ii. Long Beach

Long Beach is also called “Phra Ae.” It is located in Sala Dan and is the longest on Koh Lanta. It has about 3km of beautiful golden sands with many palm and fir trees at the edge. The trees shelter you from the hot sun.

Also, the seaside is not overcrowded due to its length. You don’t have to worry about thirst or hunger because many bars and eateries are around. Long Beach has many premium resorts for lodgings.

Furthermore, the sea is clean. You may go snorkeling at the “shark point.” You can swim on the northern side, which is less rocky. Again, you can have a beach walk, sunbathe, or massage.

Similarly, you will experience the fascinating sunset view and incredible nightlife. If you like partying, this is your best spot.

iii. Klong Dao

Are you on a family trip? Klong Dao is the beach you’d love. It is also a lengthy beach in Sala Dan in the northern part of Koh Lanta Yai. There are over three kilometers of white sands along the shoreline, and trees are around for shade.

Although it is the most famous and active, it is never crowded due to its length. The shallow clean water makes swimming easy for you and your kids. The water is not rocky, and the atmosphere is good.

Also, there are quality lodges for you. Stores and bars are also close to shore, should your children want their ice creams while in the water. Also, you can sunbathe during the day and see the fascinating sunset view at night. Their food is decent too.

iv. Kantiang Bay

Kantiang Bay is a desirable beach. It is in the southern part of Koh Lanta Yai. The isolated waterfront has about 2 kilometers of narrowly curved shoreline. One side of the beach is rocky, while the other is good to swim in.

Also, the seaside is clean. The surrounding coconut trees shade you from the hot sun while sunbathing. In the evening, the charming sunset view is seen. The seashore is peaceful.

Further, you have access to beautiful backgrounds for your pictures. There are bars and resorts to get food, drinks, and shelter. Also, you can rent taxis and bikes and obtain any essential information from a small village nearby.

“Why Not Bar” is a famous bar there. Make sure you pick up your litter while leaving the shore.

v. Klong Nin

Klong Nin is a fascinating beach. It has long golden sand, and it is in Koh Lanta Yai. You may sunbathe, snap nice pictures, and even swim in the clean ocean with little rocks and no jellyfish.

Also, in the evening, you may join numerous tourists flooding the beach to see the amazing sunset view. The sunset is the main charm of the beach. Although the resorts are limited, there are cheaper accommodations nearby.

You can get your quality food at lower prices from restaurants around. Moreover, you may chill and drink at the bars in the evening. You can get free umbrellas and chairs from the bars and eateries. Bars like Charley Farley Bar and Blue Moon Beach Bar play nice music at night.