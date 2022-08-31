‘It’s going to be a tough game’: South Dakota State prepped for Iowa football

The Jackrabbits have defeated two FBS programs in their history, but head coach John Stiegelmeier said the Hawkeyes will be their toughest matchup yet.

South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier said there’s no doubt in his mind that Iowa will be the best team he’s faced in his 35 years with the Jackrabbits.

The Hawkeyes and Jackrabbits are set to meet in Kinnick Stadium for the first time at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Stiegelmeier said if his program is going to have any chance of winning the season-opener, the Jackrabbits must play their best football and be mistake-free.

Stiegelmeier specifically noted the Hawkeyes’ stout defense, which ranked first in the nation in 2021 with 25 interceptions.

“The thing about [Iowa’s] defense — they may prove me wrong — but they don’t do a lot,” Stiegelmeier said. “They rely on being sound, understanding their defense and then doing their job, and I’ve watched them against some really good opponents, and they’ve had success doing that.

The Jackrabbits are a member of the Missouri Valley Conference in the FCS, so it’s not often they match up against a FBS program. But when that happens, they’ve had moments of success.

In 2015, South Dakota State downed Kansas, 41-38. Last season, the Yellow and Blue beat Colorado State, 42-23. When Minnesota welcomed South Dakota State in 2019, the Golden Gophers barely pulled off a 28-21 victory.

The Hawkeyes have seen how strong MVC programs are. FCS powerhouse North Dakota State made a walk-off field goal in Iowa City during the 2016 season for a 23-21 victory. Iowa squeaked by Northern Iowa, 17-16, to open the 2009 campaign.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said he reminds his student-athletes there’s nothing easy about winning college football games.

“That’s certainly the case for us,” Ferentz said. “We’re playing a really good football team and a good football program in South Dakota State. First thing that jumps out at you when you look at their film in any phase is they’re well-coached and they really play hard, and that’s what good teams do.”

RELATED: Iowa football notebook | Petras named starting quarterback, Hawkeyes thin at wide receiver

Stiegelmeier noted the Jackrabbits practice everything, including “The Wave,” which will take place at the end of the first quarter on Saturday to recognize patients at the Stead Children’s Family Hospital.

The Jackrabbits are expected to start quarterback Mark Gronowski, who missed the 2021 season because of a knee injury. As a true freshman during the 2020-21 slate, his 15 passing and seven rushing touchdowns led South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game. He was injured during the national championship game, and the Jackrabbits finished runner-up.

South Dakota State lists 12 players on its 2022 roster who went to an Iowa high school. Three of those student-athletes are from Johnson County.

Linebacker Adam Bock was a member of the Des Moines Register’s 2018 All-Iowa team following his senior season at Solon High School. He was a HERO Sports FCS All-America First Team selection in 2021 and he’s a team captain for in 2022.

Sophomore wide receiver A.J. Coons attended Solon, while freshman receiver Grahm Goering competed at Iowa City West High School. Coons recorded one reception for 18 yards last fall, and Goering took a redshirt year in 2021.

Stiegelmeier and Ferentz hold similar legacies and are the all-time winningest coach at their respective programs.

Both were assistant coaches at their schools before becoming the head coach. Stiegelmeier was hired as South Dakota State’s head coach in 1997, while Ferentz started to lead Iowa in 1999. Ferentz described Stiegelmeier as a first-class coach and gentleman.

“I look forward to picking his brain,” Stiegelmeier said. “He’s only a couple years older than me, but I’m sure he’s got some really good insight. And the success of his program, I respect what he’s done, what the Iowa Hawkeyes have done throughout the years, and again it’s going to be an honor to meet him and compete against him.”