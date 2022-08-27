Photos: ‘Clash at Kinnick’

Liberty Lightening defeated the City High Little Hawks, 36-19, during The Clash At Kinnick in Iowa City on Friday. This was the first time in 40 years high school teams touched the field.

City High, who was favored after a 41-0 win over Liberty in 2021, never led on Friday night.

This was Liberty quarterback Graham Beckman’s first varsity start, and he had a total four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Liberty will play against the Lin Mar Lions and City High will face Jefferson.