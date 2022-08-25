Iowa City police arrest two in relation to Mormon Trek Blvd. Kum & Go robbery

The Iowa City Police Department arrested two suspects in relation to the robbery of a Kum & Go gas station on Mormon Trek Blvd that occurred on Tuesday. Police believe the suspects worked together to stage the robbery.

At around 1:12 a.m. on Tuesday, Iowa City police responded to a report of a robbery at the Kum & Go gas station located on 955 Mormon Trek Blvd. Witnesses inside the gas station reported seeing the suspect threatening to shoot the clerk but never displaying a firearm.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Iowa City police.

In relation to the investigation, Iowa City police made a traffic stop around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Clarence Jackson, 28, of North Liberty, and Michael Preslicka, 29, of Iowa City were inside the stopped vehicle.

Preslicka is the Kum & Go employee who reported the robbery, according to an Iowa City police statement.

Iowa City police believe that Jackson and Preslicka staged the robbery at Kum & Go together. Both have been arrested and now face criminal charges.

Jackson is facing charges of fifth-degree theft, false report of indictable offense to a public entity, and possession of a controlled substance. Preslicka is facing charges of fifth-degree theft, false report of an indictable offense to a public entity, and false report to 911.

Fifth-degree theft can result in 30 days in jail or a fine of up to $855, according to Iowa City police. A false report, depending on if it is a simple or severe misdemeanor, can result in between 30 days to one year in jail. Possession of controlled substances can result in a fine between $250 and $1500.