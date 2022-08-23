Is NCAT Token A Good Investment?

As of July 2022, the crypto market demonstrates a downward movement, opening many opportunities to purchase the greatest digital assets (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.) at lower prices. However, buying BTC at $22,6 may still not be affordable for many people.

There are cheaper cryptos to pay attention to. Here we want to talk about the Nurse Cat project and its native token – NCAT.

So Nurse Cat is a decentralised platform aimed at improving the blockchain’s typical payment stack. Also, it is a payment system that uses a stablecoins’ basket algorithmically stabilised by the reserved NCAT tokens. It makes financial transactions much easier and helps create a public infrastructure.

What Is NCAT?

NCAT is a token developed on BEP-20. DAO is at the project’s core, meaning the NCAT token follows all the crucial principles of decentralisation. Every DAO member can add suggestions on the project’s further development and then vote for it. The decision is made not by a central authority but through voting, adhering to pure decentralisation.

The current NCAT price is 0,0000000003493. It is a deflationary asset – 4% of every transaction is distributed among those participants who hold the token; 5% of all transactions are added to liquidity.

How Can I Use NCAT?

The NCAT token can be used for:

Holding. Just buy the asset and hold it until its rate grows. That’s the easiest way to make a profit in the crypto market.

Trade. You may use different trading strategies and tools to trade NCAT. Tracking the token’s price fluctuations within the day, you may receive several small wins.

Paying for goods or services. Check out what online stores accept crypto payments and spend your NCAT for buying something.

Does It Make Sense To Invest In NCAT?

Like with any other crypto asset, NCAT price depends on demand and supply, as well as on many other external events like fundamental events in the market, regulators, overall crypto adoption in businesses, etc. The good news is that the NCAT token is deflationary. Moreover, the project is decentralised and suggests a really working payment system that may be used in different fields.

Experts predict the NCAT token rate will skyrocket by 2030, so maybe now is the right time for purchasing NCAT and holding it for many years until this project develops and receives wide adoption. Anyway, it is up to you to decide.

You can buy and trade NCAT on the WhiteBIT crypto exchange, the largest in Europe. The platform operates officially and complies with all the KYC and AML regulations.