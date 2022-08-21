Opinion | Get to know The Daily Iowan’s 2022 Iowa football beat writers

With the Hawkeyes’ season-opener a little over a week away, meet The Daily Iowan’s Pregame staff.

Herky leads the Hawkeyes to the field during a football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

I’ve learned a lot during my time as a University of Iowa student.

I figured out the Iowa Memorial Union parking ramp is the worst on campus and that the English-Philosophy Building really lives up to its musty moniker.

One thing that stood out the most to me over my last five years in Iowa City is that football is the heartbeat of the town and its college. A vested interest in Hawkeye football, in particular, isn’t exclusive to The Daily Iowan’s 8,500 circulation print audience either.

The gleam of Iowa football transcends city, county, and state borders. Iowa selling out a season worth of home game tickets proves my point.

Given the investment fans have in the Hawkeyes, I realize how critical my job is. As Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan, I oversee all our Iowa football content. Whether it be for web, print, or otherwise, it all goes through me.

This year, I’ll be joined on the Pregame staff by Daily Iowan Sports Editor Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner, and Sports Reporter Isaac Goffin. Combined, the four of us have 15 years of experience covering University of Iowa Athletics, which is pretty remarkable considering I’m our most seasoned staffer at 22 years old.

Our main responsibility is to connect our readers with the athletes and coaches they care about. We hope to serve less as a buffer and more as a conduit, bridging the gap between athlete and fan with captivating feature stories and comprehensive coverage of press conferences and games.

We hope you come to appreciate and enjoy our coverage of Iowa football this year, and we welcome your interaction. Have a question? Email us and we’ll try to get you an answer. Like a story we wrote? Tweet at us @dipregame on Twitter.

We are all about to embark on a five-month journey together, fans and journalists alike. In time, our questions will be answered.

By December, we’ll know if Spencer Petras takes the reins at quarterback or if the Hawkeyes can defend their Big Ten West Division title.

Regardless of how the season goes, our readers can depend on us to tell important stories as they unfold.

Each week, you can find our coverage on our website and newsstands. We produce football stories for web presentation daily. Our print football content will be available on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays.

The first issue of our standalone football edition, Pregame, will be available on newsstands starting Sept. 2. Inside of every issue, you’ll find interesting tidbits about games across the Big Ten Conference, an exclusive one-on-one interview with a notable Hawkeye, complete team rosters and starters, and a long-form feature.

We’re also adding a new “weekly wager” page to Pregame this year. Think of this section as a bettor’s guide to that week’s Hawkeye football game.

For additional coverage of Iowa football’s Tuesday media availability sessions, postgame press conferences, and injury updates, follow us individually on Twitter @ahanson_41, @chloepeterson67, @drivablepar3, and @realisaacgoffin.