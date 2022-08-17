Stormlikes Review – A Big NO NO!!! Try These Alternatives

This means that they have wasted their money because buying them was useless as they were gone. This is harmful not from a monetary point of view but also because it looks bad. If people notice that suddenly your post has lost hundreds of likes then things will look fishy. People might realize that you are buying likes and it can hurt your online credibility instead of boosting it.

Fast Delivery

Stormlikes promises its audiences that it offers fast delivery of likes. Once you buy any package you will receive the likes within a few hours to a few days. Is that true? We can’t deny this claim. People did receive likes from the site pretty quickly. Many were impressed by the quick delivery.

But that does not matter since as you saw that people lost the likes they received in a few days. That renders this feature useless. After you receive a boost you need a few days to promote the post or profile. But if you lose the likes you bought then you cannot really do that.

Stats From Real Accounts

Stormlikes claims that the likes, followers, views etc. that you buy from it are all real. You get them from genuine accounts. It further claims that other sites use ghost accounts to deliver the stats they offer. Is it true? Well, other sites indeed offer likes from bot accounts. However, Stormlikes does the same. This site is no different from the bad sites that offer poor-quality services from fake accounts.

Instagram regularly cleans up these accounts and you will soon lose the stats you got from them. Thus, you will soon notice a drop in the number of likes, followers, views etc. that you bought. So, it seems that Stormlikes itself uses fake or bot accounts to deliver stats to its customers. As you can see, most of the features of the site are baseless. People have tried using the services but haven’t gotten any satisfactory results.

Some Alternatives to Use Instead of Stormlikes

After reading Stormlikes review we don’t think you would want to use that site for social media marketing services. So, if you are looking for quality Instagram likes then you should try out these alternatives.

Viralyft

Viralyft is the site that you can use if you want to buy any stats for social media platforms. This is a popular site that supports services for most of the major social media platforms. It’s an easy-to-use site where you can start an order in a matter of a few minutes. It sells likes, followers, comments, views etc. for platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok etc.

You can find multiple comprehensive packages that you can fit into your strategy. Viralyft promises high quality when it comes to its services. If you are curious about social media marketing services and want to try them Viralyft is a good choice.

Features