Top 7 Popular Gambling Cities in Michigan

Gun Lake Casino, Wayland, MI

Considerably smaller than others, Gun-Lake is nonetheless in the works for renovation. The administrators plan on adding a restaurant, club, and bingo hall. The casino is set to be a major participant in the local betting market and the whole of the USA.

Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Hartford, Dowagiac, MI

Considered one of the most popular casinos in Michigan. Four Winds is a clear outlier from other Michigan casinos we’ve covered. It’s one of the three casinos managed by Potawatomi.

With an impressive 125,000 sq ft, it features more than 2,500 slot-machine and about 45 dedicated table games where players can partake in either craps or American Roulette.

Gameplay at the casino extends way beyond the land-based gambling space. The casino’s management is in partnership with Scientific Games, with both working together to offer guests access to their custom Play4Fun Network, an online-based wagering platform.

Patrons could choose to Lodge at any of the 415 rooms in the casino hotel and feast on exotic dishes at any of the six cafés. There is also the option to host their events at the dedicated hall.

Bay Mills Resort & Casino, Brimley, MI

With only some 15,000 sq ft of casino area, the Resort is significantly more compact and smaller than other casinos on our list. However, there are up to a thousand machines and video poker available. And that’s merely alongside the dedicated wagering space.

Bay Mills is open to all players as long as they are 21 years. Patrons can choose their preferred drink during active wagering at no additional cost. Equally, visitors are allowed to Lodge at the 142-room hotel in the Resort and could get to dine at any of the four cafés on-site.

Lac Vieux Desert Resort Casino, Watersmeet, MI

Don’t be misled by the desert tag in its name. There’s nothing dry about the Lac Vieux Resort. Patrons would instead see a well-stocked bar flanked by two cafés. The 200-acre golf course merely ensures patrons they’d come on entertainment to vibe with.

