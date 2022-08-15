Top 10 Largest Deals Signed By A Running Back In NFL History

As part of the offensive backfield, the running back’s job is to receive handoffs and rush the ball. They need to be quick and agile in order to successfully play their role.

With so many of the famous running backs turning into free agents, the advantageous NFL player props bets have become a fan favorite. Finding out which running backs have the largest contract is usually a good indication of their skill level.

So here are the 10 largest deals signed by running backs.

Adrian Peterson

Considered one of the highest-paid running backs in NFL history. Peterson signed a 7-year contract in 2011 for $96 million to the Minnesota Vikings.

Since 2016 he has been a free agent playing for other teams, including the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. During his time with the Vikings, he received 7 Pro Bowls and was MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.

He set the rookie record for the most rushing yards in a single game with 296.

Ezekiel Elliott

Playing for the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, in 2017 he got a 6-year extension for $90 million. He has received 3 Pro Bowls and was the rushing yards leader in 2016 and 2018.

Elliot is the second rookie in the Dallas Cowboys to rush over 100 yards in a season. The first being Tony Dorsett in 1977.

Alvin Kamara

In 2020, Kamara signed a 5-year extension worth $75 million to the New Orleans Saints, who he had been with since 2017. The year he signed with them he was awarded Rookie of the Year.

He has been Pro Bowler all 5 seasons since the start of his career as of 2022. Kamara is the second player to score 6 rushing touchdowns in a single game, the only other person is Ernie Nevers who did so in 1929.