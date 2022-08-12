Photos: 2022 Iowa football media day

Iowa football hosted its 2022 media day outside Kinnick Stadium on Friday.

Iowa quarterback Spencer ​​Petras said the team is excited to compete this season.

“You never know how good a team is going to be until you get there and the bullets are really flying,” Petras said. “I am proud of the guys for how we have done so far.”

After back-to-back losses to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship and Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl last season, the ‘22 Hawkeyes will start fresh in September against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.