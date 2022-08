Iowa soccer defeated Northern Illinois, 4-2, during an exhibition game at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex on Sunday.

Iowa midfielder Caroline Halonen scored a goal in the 58th minute and tallied a second goal with two minutes left in the match. Iowa Midfielders Josie Durr and Hailey Rydberg each scored a goal.

The Hawkeyes will play another exhibition game against the Drake University Bulldogs on Friday, Aug. 12.