Iowa women’s basketball player Kylie Feuerbach to miss season with torn ACL

Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach drives to the basket during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Feuerbach scored 10 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini, 82-56.

Iowa women’s basketball guard Kylie Feuerbach suffered a torn right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a workout earlier this week, head coach Lisa Bluder announced Friday.

Feuerbach, a junior from Sycamore, Illinois, will miss the entire upcoming season. She will have surgery to repair the injury later this month, per a UI athletics release.

After transferring from Iowa State before last season, Feuerbach played in all 32 games a year ago, making two starts, and averaged 3.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and one assist per game.

Feuerbach’s injury will likely open up more playing time for Molly Davis, who was slated to play backup point guard this season after transferring from Central Michigan.

Iowa will begin the 2022-23 season at home against Southern University on Nov. 7.