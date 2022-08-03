What Are The Benefits Of Hormone Replacement Therapy For Men?

Hormone replacement therapy, also known as HRT, can be used to treat a number of conditions and symptoms related to hormone imbalances in men. It uses testosterone to restore hormones that are at low levels and improve the quality of life in aging men. The use of HRT has been around since the 1930’s and it’s use has increased in popularity over the years. Today, Doctors at Renew Vitality Testosterone Clinic in Lancaster are using it more often because of it’s effectiveness in treating conditions like low libido, erectile dysfunction, and fatigue associated with aging among other things.

Types of Hormone Replacement Therapy

There are several different types of hormone replacement therapy that can benefit men. Bio-identical hormones (also known as natural hormones) are plant-based chemicals that are identical to those made in humans. Synthetic hormones, on the other hand, have slight structural differences from bio-identical ones, but they work similarly in our bodies. Testosterone replacement is a good example. Testosterone is responsible for male traits like facial hair and libido. Low testosterone levels cause these characteristics to wane, but replacement with bio-identical testosterone can help men regain them.

Benefits of hormone replacement therapy for men?

As we age, our bodies undergo many physical changes. One of these changes is a decrease in the production and release of hormones. This reduction can have negative effects on our libido, body weight, energy levels, and quality of sleep. In fact, studies show that men under 50 who don’t take testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) are twice as likely to be diagnosed with diabetes. But what exactly are some benefits of male hormone replacement therapy?

A higher libido

Testosterone is associated with the male libido. A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that men over 40 with low testosterone levels experienced an increase in libido and frequency of sexual activity after taking testosterone supplements.

Better muscle development

Not only does testosterone promote muscle development, but it has also been shown to improve recovery time between sets. With greater testosterone levels, your body can recover more quickly from a hard workout that leaves you fatigued.

Increased energy levels

Estrogen and progesterone are both linked to lower energy levels, but when you take them away and replace them with testosterone and human growth hormone, you’ll feel more energetic and can do more.

Reduced depressive symptoms

One study shows that up to 7% of all men will suffer from clinical depression at some point in their lives. Another source suggests that 6 million American men experience symptoms of depression at any given time. Whatever figure you go with, it’s clear that hormone replacement therapy helps a lot of men combat depressive symptoms. By returning testosterone levels back to normal, HRT may improve the overall quality of life and well-being. And no one can argue with having an improved state of mind!

Improved moods

Men taking testosterone replacement therapy report better moods. According to researchers at Vanderbilt University, the improved mood may be due to the increased production of neurosteroids – a naturally occurring chemical produced by neurons in your brain. Studies have shown that low levels of neurosteroids are associated with depression in both men and women. Testosterone is converted into neurosteroids and acts on receptors involved in regulating mood as well as pleasure, memory, cognition, concentration, and aggression.

Stronger bones

According to a study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, men taking testosterone therapy have increased bone density in their hip region. Testosterone helps prevent osteoporosis because it increases muscle mass, says Joseph E. Verbalis, MD, professor, and chairman of medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center.

The higher your muscle mass is, the more bone tissue you’ll have. Testosterone also enhances growth factors that stimulate bone cells to make new bone. This can help decrease fracture risk later in life as well as decrease the chances of developing osteoporosis.

Lower risks of heart disease and other conditions

Heart disease is still a leading cause of death among men. The risk factors that increase your chances of developing heart disease can also be managed through hormone replacement therapy. Hormone replacement therapy can help lower your risk by keeping cholesterol in check and reducing inflammation in your body. As you get older, it’s important to take care of your heart by controlling these risk factors. With hormone replacement therapy, you may feel better, live longer, and have more energy overall throughout life.

Reduce body fat and increase metabolism

Osteoporosis, prostate problems, and ED are linked to low testosterone levels. (Low T can also be caused by a number of conditions, including type 2 diabetes and obesity.) If you have low T and symptoms like fatigue and depression, TRT can help. This is because it boosts levels of testosterone in your body that can lead to an increase in strength, endurance, muscle mass, bone density, red blood cell count – benefits that can improve your life quality.