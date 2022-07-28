Preventing and Avoiding Addiction to Gamble Responsibly & Have Fun
July 28, 2022
The online gambling niche is now a global industry, and more people prefer spinning the reel to relax and add some adrenaline to their lives. However, the quick evolution and prevalence of such entertainment have given birth not only to fun and pleasure but also to potential problems.
Gambling addiction is a serious disease that has not been taken seriously before. Fortunately, this problem is given due attention nowadays, and many research centers study the issue and develop solutions to minimize the consequences of casino games.
Self-Control Is the Key Priority for Gambler
Even though many reputable organizations are engaged in the control of gambling activities around the world, the main responsibility still lies with the players themselves. It’s often difficult to pass by an online casino with bonus, so many people are tempted to try their luck and hope for a huge winning. And there’s nothing wrong with that unless it becomes the sense of the person’s life.
Many users still don’t take the possibility of gambling addiction seriously, considering that they will be able to stop at any time. And some people are really able to control themselves, while others require longer treatment. Such a disorder is included in the WHO international classification of diseases, which confirms its prevalence among users. So, how to prevent gambling addiction and cope with it if a person has already faced this problem?
Ways to Prevent Addiction
Everybody will tell you that ignoring online casinos is the only way to avoid such a problem. However, there is really nothing wrong with such entertainment if you play in small quantities.
This is commensurate with alcohol: everyone knows it can lead to serious problems, but no one becomes an alcoholic because of one glass of wine with dinner, right? The same concerns gambling activities – set the sum you are ready to lose and never exceed it. Experts recommend it to be no more than 5% of your monthly income, which will not harm your budget in case of losses.
Treating Gambling Addiction
The situation is much more difficult if a person is already experiencing difficulties with self-control while playing in a casino. The only evident decision is to stop gambling immediately, but this may be harder than it seems at first glance. Of course, blocking the user’s account is possible, and numerous organizations, such as BeGambleAware and GamCare, can assist in this point.
However, it just seems that a person can be distracted by routine business and forget about online slots. In fact, the player needs help, and awareness of the problem is one of the most important and challenging stages. But if a person is ready to fight, then you should pay attention to the following:
- you need to fill your schedule as much as possible so that there is no spare time that could be spent playing online casino games
- it is critical to find another activity that brings positive emotions
- find motivation: think about what you are depriving yourself of by spending time in the game and set new goals in life
Many people actually deal with the problem on their own, but as a rule, it works only in the early stages of addiction. In advanced cases, it is unlikely that you will be able to cope independently, so it is better to contact specialized organizations and medical centers. A long-term rehabilitation with a psychologist and even hypnosis may be required to save a person from addiction and return to normal life. In this case, the addicted are hardly aware of their problem, so relatives should be careful and take the initiative.