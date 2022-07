The Family Rodeo took place at the Johnson County Fair in Iowa City on Wednesday. Hundreds of Johnson County Residents attended the family rodeo and watched kids ages eight through 18 participate in the events including barrel racing, sheep riding, and bull riding.

Gallery | 19 Photos Daniel McGregor-Huyer The Sandburr Family Youth Rodeo took place at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Iowa City on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.