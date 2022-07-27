You’re looking to buy an automobile, but your budget is only around or under PHP 200,000. Finding an old car for sale is one of the most useful strategies.

That’s why picking the right brand and model is very crucial. To assist you in seeking the best vehicle that satisfies your preferences and requirements, we have created a list of the best used cars for sale Philippines below 200k.

1. Hyundai Eon

At the 2012 Manila International Auto Show, the Hyundai Eon, a compact car, debuted to great acclaim. Because of its affordable pricing and high quality, it is well-liked in Asian nations like Sri Lanka and Vietnam and appeals to Filipino customers.

The Hyundai Eon is unquestionably among the most cost-effective choices available as a used car. The Hyundai Eon is a desirable alternative to other used cars because it hasn’t altered much since it was introduced on the local market about eight years ago.

Due to its vast list of standard features, this used automobile is shockingly economical and incredibly simple to maintain!