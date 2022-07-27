Best Used Cars For Sale Philippines Below 200k
Do you plan to purchase a secondhand car but wonder what are the best used cars for sale Philippines below 200k? Continue reading to figure out!
You’re looking to buy an automobile, but your budget is only around or under PHP 200,000. Finding an old car for sale is one of the most useful strategies.
That’s why picking the right brand and model is very crucial. To assist you in seeking the best vehicle that satisfies your preferences and requirements, we have created a list of the best used cars for sale Philippines below 200k.
1. Hyundai Eon
At the 2012 Manila International Auto Show, the Hyundai Eon, a compact car, debuted to great acclaim. Because of its affordable pricing and high quality, it is well-liked in Asian nations like Sri Lanka and Vietnam and appeals to Filipino customers.
The Hyundai Eon is unquestionably among the most cost-effective choices available as a used car. The Hyundai Eon is a desirable alternative to other used cars because it hasn’t altered much since it was introduced on the local market about eight years ago.
Due to its vast list of standard features, this used automobile is shockingly economical and incredibly simple to maintain!
2. Ford Ranger
The Ford Ranger is the most popular pickup truck in the Philippines thanks to its large, chunky style, which is sportier than other vehicles of a comparable size available in the country.
Why would you want to purchase a used Ford Ranger? Ford used cars are well known for their cost decline, making them a great investment. It’s a fantastic chance to get a great price on a vehicle that will serve you well for many years.
Unquestionably, Ford Ranger trucks offer more than just outstanding style. Its vehicles are the perfect tool for the job, whether it’s moving logs or pulling cargo over muddy terrain.
This car has a large towing capacity and is designed to transport heavy machinery. Don’t undervalue its off-road ability!
3. Toyota Hiace
Since its release, the Toyota Hiace van has received the greatest level of popularity in the country. Your family road vacations will be enjoyable and unforgettable because of the car’s spaciousness and dependability.
Even while new vehicles with modernized bodies and appealing appearances are in high demand, many still find the slightly older Toyota Hiace a great option. It could be smart to think about buying one right now because their costs have decreased over time.
Similar to its newer competitors, a used Toyota Hiace can spoil your dear ones. In addition to its generous headroom and passenger space, this reliable car’s powerful but economical engine will surely suit your needs, whether you’re going on a local trip or an out-of-town adventure.
4. Kia Rio
The 5-door hatchback Kia Rio has drawn praise for its attractiveness and sporty appeal.
Ease and versatility are the main design priorities. It has sufficient room for people and extra room in the rear for small bags or suitcases.
Since parts are easily obtained, and the car is straightforward to fix, maintenance costs are also relatively low. Therefore, those seeking a low-maintenance, hassle-free entry-level family car may consider a used Rio.
It is coupled to either a 4-speed F4A-EL automatic transmission or a 5-speed manual; both are capable of producing 104 hp. An older 1.5-liter engine with 96 hp was used in previous vehicles.
The newest models have a smaller 1.4-liter engine and a redesigned rear end. These modifications also include a redesigned grille that incorporates Kia’s most recent tiger-nose insignia.
Conclusion
Selecting the proper used car might be challenging because so many are on the market. It is therefore advisable to consider various aspects, including what you plan to use the vehicle for and your financial situation.
Hopefully, this list of used cars for sale Philippines below 200k will aid you in your quest for the ideal car to suit your demands. Don’t forget to check https://philkotse.com/used-cars-for-sale for reliable used cars. Safe travels!