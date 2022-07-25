5+Signs+that+Your+Horse+is+a+Winning+Bet

It’s virtually impossible to predict any sport’s outcome, including horse racing. This might seem upsetting, but that’s how it is. If everyone could predict the outcome of a sport, no one would be watching it. However, you can see many factors in a horse to give you an idea of how it will perform in the upcoming race. These signs are obvious and easy to catch, but for some, you need to have some experience and a little research to catch on to them before you bet.

However, you should note that even if a horse has all the signs that it will win, it’s never a guaranteed victory. There are also a lot of factors that could change the course of the race once it starts. But it’s still a good thing to see a glimpse of the potential future in a horse. So with that in mind, here are some telltale signs that your horse is a winning one.

Track Record

A great way to start your research is to look at the horse’s track record. For the most part, a horse that has won in the top three in its last races is a good bet. This is because of the consistency, especially if it’s across the horse racing calendar. However, this bet is much better if the horse just came out from a long rest. Remember, a horse will return to its prime physical condition after a race. That said, it might come off as the victor next time after those practice races.

But also, you have to see the factors of those placements. For example, you can look at the type of race, the track surface, and the weather. It’s mostly because different types of horses have their preferences. For example, if you notice that the horse raced on synthetic surfaces in those races, it might be a bad idea to bet on it if the upcoming race is on the dirt.

Days Rested

This one is in conjunction with the previous sign. Just like human athletes, horses need some rest too. If the horse has had consecutive races in a short time, it will be too tiring to race on its next one. However, if the horse has just come out from a very long vacation, it will not be back in its peak condition immediately.

For the latter one, usually, a horse will only come back to its peak condition after a race or two. So, we now know that a horse should neither rest too much nor be very tired. In that case, just how much rest should a horse have? The sweet spot here is between 30 to 60 days.

Repeat Contestant

Surely you have heard of the saying, don’t expect a horse to win a race it has never won once. If you already did, then we assume you have already been in the stadium too many times. But if you haven’t, this should be good advice. It says that you should not expect a horse to win an event it has never won before.

So, for example, if you bet a horse to win the Kentucky Derby even if you know it has never won that event before, it will be a loss. The more experienced ones have a bigger chance, especially the horses that won the race before. This chance will only get bigger if the horse wins the event not once but multiple times. The opposite of the saying is also good advice.

Showmanship

Like humans, horses also tend to show off before and after a match. Some horses are known to do this, just like the Great Zenyatta, who likes to tippy-tap her hooves before a match. For the audience, it’s usually a sign that the great Zenyatta will show them a good show.

Also, some horses apparently like to get their photos taken and even pose in front of the camera. But of course, it doesn’t mean that the horse will win. It just shows us that the horse is confident in the race.

Behavior

Speaking of confidence, you can also gauge a horse’s performance due to its behavior. For example, if the horse shows signs of nervousness like sweating too much, being irritable, and being shifty, it usually means that the horse is not confident. However, if the horse has steady steps and is generally calm, it usually means it’s prepared to race. And as mentioned earlier, signs of showmanship usually mean that the horse is confident.

Final Words

Even if you can’t predict a race’s outcome, the horses usually give us an insight into how they will perform in the upcoming race. Even though these signs are not a guaranteed sign that they will win, at least we know how they will fare with the other horses, and it’s better than going in blind without a clue.