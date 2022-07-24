Photos: NTT IndyCar Series Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300

The NTT IndyCar Series finished the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, with the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Before the race, singer Gwen Stefani performed a concert for the fans. Stefani was one of four music acts to perform throughout the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend.

Team Penske teammates Will Power (12) and Josef Newgarden (2) started on the front row.

Newgarden led 148 laps until a mechanical malfunction caused his car to wreck and brought out a caution taking him out of the race.

Driver Pato O’Ward (5) led the remainder of the laps after Newgarden’s caution securing the victory for Arrow McLaren SP.

The IndyCar Series will be back in action on Saturday, July 30 a the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.