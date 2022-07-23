Power sweeps poles, draws closer to Andretti’s record ahead of IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa Speedway

Australian IndyCar driver Will Power earned the 65th and 66th poles of his career on Saturday morning to draw within one of Mario Andretti’s IndyCar-record 67.

Driver Will Power (12) poses for a portrait during qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Power swept the pole position for the double header.

Australian IndyCar driver Will Power had a chance to pick up two pole victories back-to-back on Saturday morning at Iowa Speedway and he did just that.

Ahead of the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend, the only doubleheader on the IndyCar calendar this season, drivers had two qualifying laps — one for each race — and Power took the fastest time for each one.

With lap times of 18.0607 and 18.0796 seconds, Power took the 65th and 66th pole titles of his IndyCar career. IndyCar legend Mario Andretti holds the record with 67 career poles.

Power said he had his eye on Iowa all season as a place where he could take the poles.

“All season I was like, ‘this is where I could really make some damage,'” Power said in a post-qualifying press conference.

Power said his car was bottoming out during the qualifying laps and he was surprised he clocked the fastest laps.

Last time the IndyCar circuit stopped at Iowa Speedway in 2020, Power was third and second in qualifying and finished second and 11th in the two races, respectively. He has never won at Iowa Speedway, however, he says he loves the track.

“What I like about it is it’s such good racing,” Power said. “Degradation, multiple lanes, it’s just a very fun track. The car slides around, and our cars are really good here, so we’re always in contention.”

Power will start his quest for his first victory in Iowa and his 42nd career IndyCar win at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 Presented by DoorDash. The race will air live on NBC.