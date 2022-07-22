Iowa athletics announces diversity, equity, and inclusion hires

Lorenda Holston was named assistant athletics director for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Anthony Embry has taken the new position of athletics academic and diversity coordinator.

Teams huddle during a timeout during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 7, 2021. The Hawkeyes, celebrating senior day, defeated the Badgers, 77-73.

The Iowa athletics department announced two hires for its diversity, equity, and inclusion staff in a press release published Friday.

Lorenda Holston has been named the assistant athletics director for diversity, equity, and inclusion, while Anthony Embry has filled the new position of athletics academic and diversity coordinator.

“We are excited to announce Lorenda and Anthony have joined our staff,” said Liz Tovar — senior associate athletics director, student-athlete academic services, and the UI’s executive officer and associate vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion — via release. “These additions to our staff enhance our overall campus and athletics department commitment to DEI while working with our student-athletes and staff as we continue to move forward with increased staffing and resources in this critical area.”

Holston has served as student-athlete development associate at Purdue University and academic support coordinator at Georgia Tech. She was a track & field student-athlete at Colorado State University, where she earned All-American honors in the 60-meter hurdles.

Holston worked as a graduate assistant for diversity and inclusion inside Colorado State athletics. She earned her bachelor’s degree and in communication studies with a minor in sociology and her master’s degree in student affairs in higher education from Colorado State.

Broderick Binns was Iowa’s first DEI director. He took on the role on an interim basis in 2019 before it became a permanent job in July 2020. The former Iowa defensive end left the position.

in February to become the diversity and inclusion coordinator at GreenState Credit Union. Lew Montgomery then replaced Binns on an interim basis.

RELATED: Broderick Binns leaving UI, Lew Montgomery to assume interim DEI role with Iowa Athletics

Embry was previously employed at Coastal Carolina University as an academic advisor with football and women’s lacrosse. Before then, he worked at the University of Portland as an academic advisor/learning specialist and at Eastern Illinois University as an assistant in student services. He has also served as a teacher, football coach, and athletic director at West Broward Academy in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Embry received his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in sports administration from Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi. He was a four-year football letterwinner and earned All-America distinction.