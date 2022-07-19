Tips on Managing Money in Uncertain Times

3. Cut down online shopping

Shopping online is easy and convenient, but when you’re stressed, tired or just having an off day, it only makes sense that a few cracks might appear in the foundation of your shopping habits. Online shoppers often make impulse purchases, find themselves browsing in bad moods or suffer from “a case of the Mondays” on a Monday. At times like these, when our behavior changes slightly — we might end up buying more than we like to admit. Do not overcharge on things you cannot afford.

4. Improve your credit score

Your credit score is something you cannot hide away from forever. Having a healthy credit score not only makes you more eligible for credit if you need it, but also reduces the interest rates on your debt, too. Don’t just rely on credit when you really need it; anticipate your circumstances and build up a stable relationship with your creditors so that they can always reach you — even when you’re in dire straits.

If you’re like most people, you pay the majority of your bills online or by phone. Use a rewards credit card to make purchases and earn some extra money back. Review your balance and history online every day, either from your bank’s website or an app on your phone, and cover any debts.

5. Investing in cryptocurrency isn’t a sin

Having a Dogecoin wallet (or a Bitcoin one) won’t hurt. In fact, it can help you spare some money that can inflate time and bring you more dividends when the right time comes. Well, we have to advise you that you should follow some tips and tricks before you go hard. After all, you have to manage your money and not become a reckless spender.

6. Create an emergency fund

Building an emergency fund is a perfect way to prepare for life’s unpredictable turns. By starting off with even a small amount of money, you can reduce stress and worry about not having the funds available should you unexpectedly lose your income or run into some other type of financial difficulty.