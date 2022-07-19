The Evolving Complexity of Online Slot Machines

If you have only been playing online slots for a couple of years, you may not have noticed a trend that has been steadily developing for a little over a decade now: Online slot machines are generally becoming increasingly complex. Is this just the result of developers experimenting, and naturally coming up with new ideas? Or is it a necessary function of the industry, a secret (n a behind-the-scenes kind of way) but essential progression that is required to keep many existing players interested? do not become bored with the current selection of games?

We certainly don’t have the answers to the psychological questions behind this phenomenon – we’d need a research team and a survey of thousands of gamblers before we could even guess such things! Nevertheless, we feel it would be interesting to look at what has changed over the years and give our opinion on whether these changes have been good – or bad – for online slot players.

And if you are a new player shivering as I talk of a decade of increasing complexity, never forget that you can always play these slots for free before spending your money on them, and this is something we wholeheartedly advise.

Return to Player (RTP & tRTP) Percentages

Back when I started playing, it truly was the wild west as far as these two criteria were concerned. Let’s just refresh our memories for a moment:

The RTP of a game is derived from the mathematical payout model that it contains, the more spins you put through the game, the closer you should get to this number – let’s just say, 96%, for now, which has become the industry average in 2022! When the online casino industry first sprung up, developers didn’t even have to tell you the RTP of their games! Thankfully, this is no longer the case and EVERY game has to tell you its RTP in an obvious place – often during loading – as a legal requirement.

become the industry average in 2022! When the online casino industry first sprung up, developers didn’t even have to tell you the RTP of their games! Thankfully, this is no longer the case and EVERY game has to tell you its RTP in an obvious place – often during loading – as a legal requirement. Randomness is a tricky thing, however – play a hundred spins through the game and you could finish with £800 of profits – a 900% RTP! Not so fast. The player’s tRTP for that single session is, indeed, 900%, but who knows what will happen the next time he plays? Once the same player reaches a thousand spins, their tRTP has fallen to 380%. And indeed, if the same player theoretically kept going until they hit 1,000,000 spins, they would likely find that their tRTP was now somewhere closer to that official RTP of 96%… maybe they would have a 105% tRTP… maybe it would be 95%.

So, back in the early days of online casinos, RTPs varied wildly – some developers thought it was okay to copy the RTP of land-based casino games – the 82-92% kind of range. Surprisingly, Playtech was one such developer, and some of their best games including Great Blue were originally released with an RTP of just 92%.

Other successful developers such as NetEnt and Microgaming would set their RTPs between roughly 95% and 98%. Slowly, almost the entire market has converged on a figure of 96%, and if a game is released with a lower RTP than this it will be pointed out as a negative, whereas games released at 97% or more are praised highly.

As for the tRTP … the biggest casinos keep track of your tRTP over time and will often let you view this information. Even more, interestingly, lots of games will run a billion-game simulation on their slot and tell you the result in the help pages of the game. Fascinatingly, not one game I have seen do this has EVER hit the advertised RTP – on occasion, it has been out by as much as 8%!

Slot Design & Mechanics`

RTP is an important thing to discuss as it affects the bankroll of every player, but I feel as if it is time to move on. Slot machine design used to be incredibly… limited, shall we say. Five reels with three rows each – the number of paylines would often vary between five or as many as 50. Bonus rounds were almost always just free spins – sometimes with multipliers or other special “booster” features, and other than this the most you could hope for would be a pick me feature or in certain games, a progressive jackpot round.

Wow, how the times have changed. The grids have grown – first, we saw 5×4 slots, adding an extra row to the conventional setup. Then things just went crazy, and developers decided to go as big or as small as they liked – bigger grids create new opportunities for different payout mechanics, which leads us nicely into…

Microgaming might not have been the first developer to make a game that used “payways” instead of conventional lines, but they were certainly the first to make one that made a huge splash in the online market – “Thunderstruck 2”.

Payways and Paylines eventually reached parity at some stage before ways surged ahead, probably helped by Big Time Gaming’s (BTG) “Megaways” mechanic. Notably, BTG decided to license this particular way of designing a slot – a first for the industry, and something that many feared would result in a patent war that would stifle innovation and prevent developers from experimenting with new concepts as they previously had.

Fortunately, this has not happened – yet.

Oh, I almost forgot – we can’t possibly finish this section without giving a shout-out to grid slots! These games use huge grids, sometimes up to 9×9 in size, and symbols usually either pay by being adjacent to one another or simply by making every symbol on the grid a scatter. I’ll be honest, I think Play’N’Go has really done well here – Moon Princess, Reactoonz, and Rise of Olympus are all amazing games. Check them out if you haven’t already, and remember – this is a whole new category of online slots that simply did not exist a mere decade ago.

Features, Bonus Rounds, and Overall Complexity

To finish off, let’s talk a little about the changes that have occurred in what is perhaps the most important part of any online slot – the bonus rounds! We’ll use the original Thunderstruck as our basis for comparison here – hitting three or more scatters win you ten free spins at a 3x multiplier. Pretty sweet, for sure, but developers soon added pick-me features or bonus wheels to determine how many spins you would get, and at what multiplier.

But that was just the beginning – some slots would enlarge the entire playfield for the duration of the free spins feature, whilst others would allow you to unlock portions by collecting special symbols or creating winning combinations adjacent to the additional area.

Of course, have to talk about Megaways, which first appeared in Bonanza – Big Time Gaming’s first true smash-hit slot. It was a cracker too, and the big pull? “Unlimited Multipliers” during the free spins. Megaways games that use this type of feature are always “rolling reel” games where winning combinations explode immediately, and during free spins, this would increase your multiplier, drop new symbols in – allowing you to potentially increase it again – and all without using any of your precious free spins.

Grab yourself a re-trigger or two and the numbers really did get silly in Bonanza and its sequel, “Extra Chili”. Remember, these games have up to 147,649 pay ways… say a six-of-a-kind of the LOWEST symbol is worth 1x your bet, all you need at a 78x multiplier is a bunch of those “crappy” symbols creating a tonne of payways,… I’m being conservative here when I say 350 is easily possible – that’s 350 x 78x your stake… don’t worry, I’ll do the math for you – that single PART of the spin is worth 27,300x your bet! Never mind all the stuff leading up to it… and how many spins do you have left?! You can understand why these games have max bet caps of 50k, 100k, or similar… you can also see why they are still immensely popular, even today!

Things don’t always go well though – Crazy Tooth tried creating a slot called “Rhino Rilla Rex” where nothing in the base game was worth anything at all, but the hook was supposed to be, the better creature you create in the base game, the bigger your prizes will be when you reach the bonus round… only it’s not a bonus round, it’s a single screen filled with tiny amounts of money… there could be more to it but the paytable was simply indecipherable. I understand the allure of the “It’s so different its cool man…” type of logic, but complexity does not always translate into playability. Slot designers are going to have to watch out for that down the road.

There are always a few bumps along the way as anything evolves of course, and whilst the games have been changing and morphing from simple clones of land-based casino slots into a more varied, innovative, and frankly attractive catalogue of online slots than the monuments on the strip could ever dream of, the industry has also seen an enormous influx of new players – more countries have legalized online gambling, regulators are popping up everywhere, and the amount of money being spent is rising so fast that it would probably not be an overstatement to say a new development studio is opening its doors every single week!

What type of slots do you prefer? Are you an old-school, 9-line straight shooter kind of guy? Or do you like your games with 3,475,000 Megaways? Whichever it is, we wish you the very best all the same. Thanks for reading!