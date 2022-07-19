Photos: Iowa men’s basketball media availability and open practice

The Iowa men’s basketball team held media availability and open practice in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday.

Iowa forward Kris Murray spoke about playing with his brother, Keegan Murray — who is now in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings. He said it was weird at first, but the team’s competitiveness still thrives.

Iowa guard and freshman Josh Dix spoke to members of the media about his high school senior year season-ending injury he obtained in January. He said regardless of his injury, he still encourages his team.

“I just try and cheer everyone on do what I have to do to be a good teammate,” Dix said.

The Hawkeyes’ first game is against Bethune Cookman on Nov. 7.