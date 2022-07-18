YouTube Promotion. How To Generate More YouTube Views

To effectively promote videos on YouTube, you need to decide as early as possible on a strategy for gaining views. There are the following strategies:

getting to the top of YouTube searches by keywords

getting into recommended videos

getting your own sources of traffic

getting to the top of other search engines in addition to YouTube

paid advertising

viral video

combined strategy

Perfectly speaking, even before you start shooting, you need to understand what opportunities the video has and what sources of traffic it is going to drive. Otherwise you can spend dozens of hours on a video that has no potential on YouTube.

PROMOTING VIDEOS BY KEYWORDS

This is the best strategy for young channels when there are no budgets for promotion and other sources of traffic.

Why is search good for young channels? Two factors are important for getting into search:

Maximum relevant video for the keyword. That is, we find a quality request and shoot video just for it. This several times increases the chances of getting into YouTube search results .

. SEO. Below we describe how this can be done by example.

Factors affecting the getting into search are almost independent of the channel. Even the first video in your life with competent optimization can get to the top of a particular search and overtake the popular channels.

Semantic core

The process of collecting a semantic core for video is very similar to building a semantic core for a website. You can use the same services: Key Collector, Google Trends, manual collection using cues, etc. Separately, try VidIQ which specializes on YouTube.

PROMOTION TO RECOMMENDED VIDEOS

This is often the best source of traffic. Many channels gather the bulk of their views from here. The essence of the strategy is to try to put your video in recommendations and on the main page of YouTube (YouTube sections).

These two sources of traffic account for 70-80% of all views on YouTube.

A huge plus to the strategy is that you do not actually have a view limit. There are some ideas that are going for even more than a billion. The more interest in your topic, the more YouTube views you get.

There are a number of points that play a major role in ranking:

high audience retention

If people do not want to watch your video and turn it off, there is no point in YouTube recommending it. It is more profitable to recommend other content that people will watch.

There is an interesting tip here – YouTube likes longer videos because they can show more ads. So if you can increase the timing without loss of content quality, go for it. To increase audience retention you can buy real YouTube views with high retention to boost this metric.

Clickbait thumbnail

You need a trigger for the audience’s attention. Most often the problem is not that they do not click, but that they do not notice.

All objects in previews should be large in size. Big text, big faces, etc. If the preview looks good in photoshop over the entire monitor, it is not a fact on YouTube will be the same.

PROMOTION OF THE COMMERCIAL IF YOU HAVE YOUR OWN SOURCES OF TRAFFIC

For example, you have a promoted site, a lot of visitors. You have analyzed that videos can provide additional coverage of the audience and monetization opportunities. Then the best option would be to drive traffic from the site to videos.

Quality views from external sources are very valuable to YouTube. If you can reach your audience and gather good metrics, it gives a great kick for organics. Also, you can buy YouTube views and help your channel.

PAID ADVERTISING

Not every video can be promoted by advertising. Only videos that have good metrics (primarily CTR and retention) will do. But if they are good, the content is more likely to succeed.

Advertising options:

Seedings. There is no point in using different aggregators, because they seriously increase prices and do not give normal functionality for targeting.

YouTube competitor channels. It is best to use the purchase of end screens and community posts. These are budget collaborative options with high effectiveness. If they give good results, integration can be ordered for the most effective channels.

Google Ads. Also a very smart tool for buying views. With the help of this tool you can get quite cheap viewers who watch 40% of the video or more.

VIRAL VIDEO PROMOTION

Our main hope here is that the video will be shared on social networks and get a lot of views.

This is usually very useful, provocative, funny content. Content with humor. Content you want to show your friends.

A COMBINED STRATEGY FOR GAINING VIEWS

Naturally, no one prohibits the use of several strategies at once. It is only welcome. Often it is only with a combined approach that the maximum effect can be achieved.

And of course for greater efficiency we advise to buy cheap YouTube views but not bots! Order only real people and do it gradually. You do not need to order a million views at once.