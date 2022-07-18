What Are the Most Popular Live Casino Games in 2022?

1. Blackjack

Blackjack is a table game that can be found at every online Live Casino. Players can put conventional wagers as well as side bets that can result in substantially larger payouts in this all-time favourite card game. The best thing about many online live-dealer blackjack games is that you may start playing immediately. You will usually be able to wager behind other players, even if the number of virtual seats is limited to seven or fewer.

2. Andar Bahar

Andar Bahar is a popular casino game in India, where players use a conventional deck of cards to play. There is no need for strategy; it’s all down to chance. Players effectively wager on which side the cards will appear on – Andar (inside) or Bahar (outside) (outside).

During the game, players pick whether to wager on Andar or Bahar, and the live dealer will place one single card, face-up, in the centre of the table, before dealing the remaining cards, face-up, to the two sections. They win if the cards are handed out according to the player’s prediction. When the dealer selects a card with the same value as the card in the middle, the game is over.

3. Bingo

Players can choose between 75, 80, and 90-ball bingo games, as well as their entry cost, when playing Live Dealer Bingo. An on-screen caller tells the number of the ball as it emerges from the tumbler to the internet players in Live Caller Bingo. In the same way that traditional bingo requires you to complete a full line on your bingo card, live dealer bingo adds a new dimension to the game by having a live caller speak the numbers online.

4. Poker

Because poker has been played in various ways for hundreds of years, it was only natural for it to be incorporated when online casinos became popular. Due to the fact that each round of poker is dealt by a dealer, online players may feel a little removed from the action. Players from all over the world can play live poker together, but they will be much more engaged in the game if they interact with the live dealer.

5. Roulette

One of the most popular live dealer games is roulette, which includes American Roulette. In American Roulette, the wheel contains 38 pockets. It has the numbers 1 through 36 on it, as well as two green pockets labeled 0 and 00. Each of the first 36 pockets has an equal number of red and black pockets. American Roulette is identical to European Roulette except for the addition of a 00 pocket. A live dealer spins the wheel and cycles the ball around until it lands in a pocket to decide the winning bets.