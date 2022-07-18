Former Hawkeye Keegan Murray wins NBA Summer League MVP

Murray was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Jul 5, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward Vitto Brown (48) during the third quarter at the California Summer League at Chase Center.

Former Iowa men’s basketball player Keegan Murray was named the MVP of the 2022 NBA Summer League on Monday.

Murray, who was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, led the Kings to a 3-2 record in the Las Vegas Summer League from July 7-17 and an undefeated 3-0 mark in the California Classic from July 2-5.

Murray averaged a combined 21 points per game and was held under 20 points only once in seven games.

He averaged a league-leading 19.7 points per game in California and 23.3 in Las Vegas, good for the fourth most in the league.

In Las Vegas, Murray shot 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from behind the arc.

Murray also grabbed 7.3 rebounds per game in Las Vegas while dishing out 2.0 rebounds per contest while playing an average of 31.9 minutes. Murray saw action in four of Sacramento’s five games in Las Vegas.