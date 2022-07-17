San Diego Padres select Iowa pitcher Adam Mazur in 2022 MLB Draft

Mazur, the 2022 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, was drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Iowa pitcher Adam Mazur throws the ball during a baseball game between Iowa and Purdue at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Friday, May 6, 2022. Mazur threw for just over eight innings. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 5-2.

The San Diego Padres selected Iowa redshirt sophomore pitcher Adam Mazur in the second round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Sunday.

Drafted at the No. 53 overall pick, Mazur is the highest Hawkeye selected in the MLB Draft since the Kansas City Royals chose pitcher Wes Obermueller with 58th overall pick in 1999.

The right-handed pitcher from Woodbury, Minnesota, was Iowa’s primary Friday starter during its 2022 campaign. Mazur went 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA over 15 starts and was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year. He was the second Hawkeye to win that honor, following Trenton Wallace in 2021.

Mazur was also a 2022 Collegiate Baseball Second-Team All-American and ABCA/Rawlings Third-Team All-American selection. Before competing at Iowa in 2022, Mazur threw at South Dakota State, where he recorded a 5.50 ERA in 16 starts from 2020-21.

Mazur was put on the 2021 Cape Cod All-League Team after compiling a 1.55 ERA over 29 innings with 34 strikeouts during last summer with the Wareham Gatemen.

With Mazur’s draft selection, the Hawkeyes have had 24 student-athletes chosen in the draft since head coach Rick Heller took over the program for the 2014 season.

Mazur will have until Aug. 1 to sign with the Padres. MLB.com listed his pick value at $1.44 million.