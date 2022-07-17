Iowa soccer defender Sam Cary writes “The Do’s and Don’ts of College Soccer”

As she heads into her senior season as a Hawkeye, Cary published the e-book through the Girls Soccer Network to help the next generation of soccer players.

Contributed photo of Iowa soccer defender Sam Cary with her published book: “The Do’s and Don’ts of College Soccer,” which she wrote to help the next generation of soccer players.

When Iowa soccer’s Sam Cary became interested in playing college soccer, the defender said she didn’t have that “big sister figure” to answer questions about competing at that level.

Now, heading into her senior season as a Hawkeye, Cary wanted to ensure future college soccer student-athletes weren’t in the same position. So, she wrote “The Do’s and Don’ts of College Soccer,” an e-book available through the Girls Soccer Network, a community that amplifies the voices of female soccer athletes.

Cary’s work addresses college soccer’s numerous aspects. She included what to expect from the recruiting process and the preseason to the postseason — plus academics, social life, mental health, injuries, and a section directed at parents.

The public health and sport studies major decided to write the book after she started working at Girls Soccer Network earlier in 2022 where she’s now a full-time media content creator.

While she was training this summer, Cary had most afternoons off. Recognizing she had time to write the book, the two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection fortified what topics she wanted to cover as she reflected on her experiences since joining Iowa’s program in January 2019.

Carey asked around to try to gather as many perspectives from different college athletes with varying experiences about tips for the next generation of college athletes.

“I’m extremely blessed to have the networks of athletes that I have, whether that means they’re at Iowa or other competitors in the Big Ten or other people I know in college athletics who were willing to help me,” Cary said.

The defender interviewed over 16 college soccer players, including Penn State forward Ally Schlegel, who has torn both her ACLs but underwent successful recoveries. Carey also talked to Wisconsin midfielder/forward Emma Jaskaniec, who has publicly shared her experiences with mental health struggles.

Cary said it took her three weeks to finish writing her first book. As of July 13, there have been over 75 digital copies sold of “The Do’s and Don’ts of College Soccer.”

The first people to purchase the publication were Iowa assistant soccer coach Katelyn Longino and Hawkeye strength and conditioning coach Zach Walrod.

“Beyond my own Iowa community, which has been so strong, we have sold copies of the book in states across the nation,” Cary said. “We’ve gotten a couple of international sales into Canada and New Zealand, as well.”

Carey said the early response to the book has been positive and she is excited with the product that came together in a great way.

“I’ve gotten emails and responses from so many amazing people in the soccer community who have said this has either really helped their daughter or they really helped them understand what their daughter might be going through,” Carey said. “The feedback has been absolutely unreal and it really makes me feel that I wrote this book for a reason.”

With the college soccer landscape constantly changing, Cary said that some of the tidbits in the book will change and hopes it evolves but mentioned some parts of the book will remain relevant for a long time. Though Cary is receiving profits from the sales, she said her purpose of the book was to give back.

“There’s definitely always chapters to be added and more stories to be told,” Cary said. “But there’s a whole range of some of the stuff I feel is impactful in life and in college soccer.”