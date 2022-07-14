The number of Americans who gamble online is increasing every year





More and more Americans are gambling online. There is no doubt about that. It is estimated that the number of Americans who regularly gamble is approximately 10 million people, and the numbers are steadily increasing. This is primarily because gambling, in general, has become easier and more legalized across states. The number of US states embracing online wagering in different ways and at different levels is rising. Wagering on sports, in particular, is being normalized, which especially is boosting the industry’s economy. By looking at the state of Iowa, one can see a marked difference from last year. According to The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, the revenue from sports wagering reached a value of 12,4 million US dollars in April 2022, which is an increase of 37.7 percent since April 2021. But it is just sports wagering that fills the picture. The online casino world is expanding all the time – also in the USA – which is mainly because gambling activities have shifted from offline to online as well as its legality changing in several states. More convenient to gamble online

During the pandemic where physical casinos and other casino-related gaming venues had to stay closed, players had to resort to online opportunities. Here it is conceivable that many have opened their eyes to the comfort and convenience that online gambling offers, which the physical casinos can’t possibly live up to.

It plays a significant role that Americans can access their favorite gaming platform anytime and anywhere. At the same time, they can take advantage of the attractive offers, which you won’t find if you go to a physical place to gamble.

Improved conditions and security

The growing demand for online casino gambling among Americans means that the supply of online casino providers is increasing, but at the same time, the conditions for online players are getting better.

In addition to the fact that casinos nowadays have the opportunity to customize their platforms, with the help of data collection, thus they better meet the needs of the players they are also focussing on improving the players’ safety.

When you gamble online, you have to share and disclose your personal information, including your credit card information, which for a long time has held many from trying online gambling. For the same reason, it can’t be ruled out that enhanced security also is crucial regarding the growing interest in online gambling.

