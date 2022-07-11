How+to+Spend+A+Night+on+Gambling+in+Iowa

In Iowa, there is a relaxed attitude toward gambling law and one might even say the act of gambling is a cultural legacy here. At the moment of writing, Iowa is home to 21 casinos and the industry makes $18 billion in revenue.

Home to some of the country’s best gambling halls, you will definitely have plenty of options if you plan on a night of gambling in the beautiful state. This no matter whether you are gambling as a way to relax, or to have a really fun night out with your friends.

But how should you plan your night to get the most out of Iowa’s night- and gambling life? Let us guide you.

Start the night with poker at Horseshoe Council Bluffs

Horseshoe Council Bluffs is the second biggest commercial casino in IA. It is a Caesars Entertainment property and one of the busiest casinos in Council Bluffs.

Except for over 1,300 slot machines, you will find an impressive range of table games and not least poker. There are 18 tables spreading Texas Hold’em and Omaha and the place has served as home to several WSOP tournaments. These days you will find poker promotions like the only Hold’em and Omaha Bad beat Jackpot in Town.

The poker room is located in the back left-hand corner of the gaming floor, with a glass wall facing the casino floor. The room is clean and seemingly professional, with tables with clean felts and padded rails.

Continue to Prairie Meadows and try out their slot machines

When you have had your fill of poker (if you ever do), continue your night at Prairie Meadows, the premier destination for entertainment in the Midwest. This casino houses the state’s largest selection of slot machines in a facility of 85,000 square feet.

Gamblers are offered nonstop action with approximately 1,900 slot machines, more than you will find at most casinos. Some of the slot machines available are Mighty Cash Big Money, Wheel of Fortune 4D, and Wicked Wheel, all of which guarantee hours of entertainment on your night in IA. You will also find other popular casino games, such as roulette, poker, and blackjack. If you want to practice a little bit for the games before you go, you may want to visit an online casino.

End the night with music and fun at Rhythm City Casino Resort

The night is not over just yet! Next up, it is off to Rhythm City Casino Resort, your final destination for entertainment and fun! In this nearly 35,000-square-foot resort, you can catch live performances by national as well as local music groups in the Event Center or Rhythm Room. Because what better way to end your gambling night in IA than with good music and a dance floor?

If you are still feeling a little energetic, we are happy to announce that the casino boasts over 1,000 gaming options. Here you can explore some of the casino’s thrilling slot machines or traditional table games like blackjack or roulette.

If you want to end the night where you started, there is a live poker room to do so in. In terms of slot machines, Rhythm City Casino Resort offers titles like Dancing Drums Explosion, Wonka Dreamer of Coins, and Super Reel Em In.