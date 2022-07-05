Tristan Spurlock hired as new Iowa men’s basketball director of player development

Spurlock played professional basketball for nine years and played his final pro season last year in Uruguay.

Teams huddle during a timeout during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 7, 2021. The Hawkeyes, celebrating senior day, defeated the Badgers, 77-73.

Tristan Spurlock has been added to the Iowa men’s basketball coaching staff as the director of player development, head coach Fran McCaffery announced Tuesday.

Spurlock concluded a nine-year professional career in Uruguay last season. In his final year of pro ball, Spurlock averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game.

Spurlock, who worked out for seven different NBA teams and was a member of the Pistons’ summer league squad in 2015, began his college basketball career at the University of Virginia before finishing his collegiate eligibility at the University of Central Florida from 2012-14.

At UCF, the Woodbridge, Virginia, product averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game over 92 contests.

In his senior year of high school, Spurlock was named Virginia’s “Mr. Basketball” after averaging 23 points, nine, rebounds, four assists, and three blocks per game that season.

As a prep senior, Spurlock received All-Met honors and played in Capital Classic, an All-Star Game that has featured the likes of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Luka Garza.