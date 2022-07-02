Photos: 2022 Iowa City Jazz Festival

Thousands of people attended the 2022 Iowa City Jazz Festival downtown on Saturday to observe trios, quartets, and other groups perform on two different stages. Attendees also enjoyed food, drinks, and other activities at the festival.

The festival started Friday with performances and a party, continued into today with over 10 bands, and will head into Sunday with more performances and activities.

After the last performance, fireworks shot into the air from Hubbard Park during the “City of Iowa City Fireworks.” Thousands of attendees piled onto the Pentacrest and nearby areas to observe the show.