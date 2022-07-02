Letter to the Editor | Local clergy address overturn of Roe v. Wade

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a person’s right to choose an abortion and maintain bodily autonomy is not a protected right under the U.S. Constitution. As a group of local clergy persons representing various traditions and communities, we maintain that a pregnant person’s right to choose an abortion is a fundamental human, moral, and sacred one.

The June 24 decision disregards the human rights of pregnant people, privileging an unborn fetus over a pregnant person’s moral responsibility to protect their life and well-being, and amounts to the sanctioning of forced births, regardless of a person’s wishes, needs, or medical situation.

As living, breathing full humans who have been created in the image of the Sacred, pregnant people in the U.S. now faces the prospect of no longer being trusted to make decisions about their own bodies and futures.

For too long those who now celebrate this decision have done so with a voice of “moral” reasoning. As clergy persons, we find nothing moral about taking away a pregnant person’s right to bodily autonomy.

Instead, the Supreme Court’s decision disregards the full humanity of pregnant people as living, breathing persons who have also been endowed with life, liberty, and responsibility to make moral decisions for themselves and their families.

As clergy, we share a moral commitment to the idea that reproductive care is healthcare and is essential to the well-being of individuals and families. Access to abortion and the right to choose is an issue of equality, bodily autonomy, and religious liberty.

Now that the Supreme Court decision shifts the debate over reproductive rights to the state level, we call upon Iowans of faith to join us in our moral stance against legally-sanctioned forced births while we advocate for a pregnant person’s right to choose.

Pastor Ryan Downing, Faith UCC

The Rev. Meg Wagner, JustChurch

Diana Smith, Unitarian Universalist Society

Rabbi Esther Hugenholtz, Agudas Achim Congregation

Adey Wassink, Sanctuary Community Church

Leigh Brown, Ordained Elder, United Methodist Church

Laura Hudson Kittrell, First Christian Church, Coralville

W. Robert Martin, III, Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church

Ryan M Russell, Coralville United Methodist Church

Jan Rippentrop Schnell, Lutheran

Dr. Sarah Rohret, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church

David Borger Germann, Sanctuary Community Church

Rebecca C. Carver, retired United Methodist

Dr. Dorothy Whiston

Jill Cameron Michel, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

The Rev. Marc Haack, Trinity Episcopal Church

Reverend Sarah Goettsch, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and Lutheran Campus Ministry

Mary Kay Kusner, Full Circle Catholic Community

The Rev Nora Boerner, Trinity Episcopal Church & JustChurch

Christine Wagner-Hecht

Kara Seaton, First Christian Church

Bob Welsh, First Christian, Retired

Pastor Katie Lowe Lancaster

The Rev. Jane L. Stewart, New Song Episcopal

The Rev. Susan K. Debner

Mark Pries

Lois Cole, Unitarian Universalist Society

Anita Johnson

Nancy Olthoff, Ph. D., Presbyterian

Karen Martens Zimmerly, First Mennonite Church of Iowa City

The Rev. Lauren Lyon, Trinity Episcopal Church

Carolyn Otis, Presiding Elder, Community of Christ

The Rev. William Lovin, Congregational United Church of Christ

Thomas H. Wassink, M.D., Sanctuary Community Church

John McKinstry, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

Le Anne Clausen de Montes, Iowa Faith Leadership Network

Libby Conley

