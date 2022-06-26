Photos: 37th Annual Trekfest

Community members in Riverside, Iowa gathered to celebrate the 37th annual Trekfest on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The town is known as the “Future Birthplace of Captain James T. Kirk.” Kirk is a fictional character from the TV-show “Star Trek.”

This was the second and final day of the festival. Some festivities included a parade, volleyball, a costume contest, kids pedal tractor pull and other events.

The town also celebrated its sesquicentennial this weekend as the town was established in 1872.