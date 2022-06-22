How Does CBD Make You Feel? Here’s What Experts Say
June 22, 2022
CBD is popping everywhere, from oils and gummies to beauty products and drinks. The compound comes in many forms and delivers a wide range of benefits to your body. If you’re new to CBD, you might not be totally sure about it, so here’s how CBD makes you feel.
CBD has been discussed over and over again in the past years. Since it’s associated with marijuana, some people are precautious when consuming it. Unlike THC, you won’t experience mental impairment or get high. The time necessary for CBD to deliver its effects is different based on the person. For example, a person’s weight, genetics, diet, and metabolism play an important role when taking CBD.
So, you’re trying CBD for the first time; welcome to the party! You might have heard already about its benefits and that it’s the perfect antidote to a highly active life. CBD has calming properties and pain relief, reduces inflammation, and improves concentration. Of course, there’s no doubt that the CBD’s
benefits are still under experts’ research. Different types of CBD have other effects on the body. To understand what it does to your body, let’s see the types of CBD you can choose from:
Common types of CBD extracts:
- Broad-spectrum CBD
- Full-spectrum CBD
- CBD isolate
Broad-spectrum CBD contains cannabinoids and terpenes, but it does not contain THC. Full-spectrum CBD contains cannabinoids, including terpenes and THC (the psychoactive compound of the Cannabis Sativa plant). CBD isolate does not contain terpenes and cannabinoids, only pure CBD. Because of the differences, you may get different results, depending on what CBD extract you choose.
Cannabinoids naturally occur in the Cannabis Sativa plant, but the most notable ones are CBD and THC. These cannabinoids interact with your nervous system’s receptors, primarily CB1 and CB2, which may affect the brain differently, and interaction with it may change your memory and cognition.
The Effects of CBD Vs THC
CBD can contain THC, which may induce a bit of a psychoactive effect. CBD isolate doesn’t contain THC, so it won’t cause you euphoric feelings. CBD oil that is THC-free doesn’t have euphoric properties; moderate doses can positively affect your well-being by reducing anxiety and stress. CBD flower, for example, provides a boost in calming effects, helping you unwind after a tough day. A lot of CBD users choose a smokable CBD flower. You’re in the right place if you’ve thought about buying artisan cbd flower from OCN, but you’re not familiar with it. CBD hemp flower isn’t marijuana, so don’t worry about the psychoactive effects. You don’t have to worry about any of that with CBD flowers. The effects are powerful enough but won’t cause intoxication. Each strain is different, with a unique aroma that you can enjoy.
Taking CBD for the First Time?
Now that you know how you feel, depending on the type of CBD extract you choose, you might want to follow these tips if taking CBD for the first time:
- Start with a lower dose, and increase it gradually if necessary
- Don’t exceed 70 mg/day
- Put it under your tongue and leave it there for 1 minute before swallowing (it helps the CBD enter your bloodstream faster)
- The effects should start kicking after about 40 minutes.
If you want to take CBD, you will be entering a wonderful world of health benefits backed by science and appreciated by individuals worldwide. It’s natural to want to know how CBD works and if it may affect you when taking it for the first time. Do your research and shop around – it’s an incredibly big market with many choices that may perfectly fit your needs. However, not all brands are the same, so make sure you check the lab reports. It should always be made by a third party and accessible on the company’s website.
Is CBD Addictive?
CBD products are becoming so popular, and like other treatments or supplements, their ever-evolving popularity causes misconceptions. It’s a great compound with no addictive effects. As mentioned, CBD comes from the hemp plant, so it can’t cause euphoric feelings. Now that you know that CBD isn’t addictive, you might want to know about its benefits.
Combats depression
Research on CBD’s effects on depression is in its early stages, but some studies have shown it has antidepressant effects. It has been shown that CBD helps reduce stress, the leading cause of people’s depression.
Reduces inflammation
CBD has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce diseases from developing in the human body.
Boost the immune system
The immune system is often unbalanced, so we must help strengthen it. During the cold season, it’s essential to take care of our health. CBD has the potential to balance the immune system, but you must also make some changes, like getting proper sleep, eating a healthy diet, avoiding getting sick, etc.
Are There Any Side Effects of CBD?
CBD offers a great variety of benefits with no worries that it will cause addiction. However, like any other supplement, it may cause side effects. CBD is tolerated pretty well by people, but it’s normal to experience mild to minor side effects. The effects may be as such:
- Dizziness
- Anxiety
- Loss of appetite
- Dry mouth
- Diarrhea
- Mood changes
Conclusion
There is no evidence towards CBD causes addiction. It is safe and legal to use, with the potential of boosting your entire wellbeing. It’s essential to remember that more research is still needed, but what’s known already is positive. Although some side effects might occur, you might still confidently take CBD. Also, you might want to check the potential interactions with other medicines you may take. Always start with a low dose and increase it if necessary. Consult your doctor before introducing CBD to your life. If you’re ready to take CBD, why not try different oils, drinks, or strains? Just make sure they’re right for you.