How Does CBD Make You Feel? Here’s What Experts Say

benefits are still under experts’ research. Different types of CBD have other effects on the body. To understand what it does to your body, let’s see the types of CBD you can choose from:

Common types of CBD extracts:

Broad-spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum CBD

CBD isolate

Broad-spectrum CBD contains cannabinoids and terpenes, but it does not contain THC. Full-spectrum CBD contains cannabinoids, including terpenes and THC (the psychoactive compound of the Cannabis Sativa plant). CBD isolate does not contain terpenes and cannabinoids, only pure CBD. Because of the differences, you may get different results, depending on what CBD extract you choose.

Cannabinoids naturally occur in the Cannabis Sativa plant, but the most notable ones are CBD and THC. These cannabinoids interact with your nervous system’s receptors, primarily CB1 and CB2, which may affect the brain differently, and interaction with it may change your memory and cognition.

The Effects of CBD Vs THC

CBD can contain THC, which may induce a bit of a psychoactive effect. CBD isolate doesn’t contain THC, so it won’t cause you euphoric feelings. CBD oil that is THC-free doesn’t have euphoric properties; moderate doses can positively affect your well-being by reducing anxiety and stress. CBD flower, for example, provides a boost in calming effects, helping you unwind after a tough day. A lot of CBD users choose a smokable CBD flower. You’re in the right place if you’ve thought about buying artisan cbd flower from OCN, but you’re not familiar with it. CBD hemp flower isn’t marijuana, so don’t worry about the psychoactive effects. You don’t have to worry about any of that with CBD flowers. The effects are powerful enough but won’t cause intoxication. Each strain is different, with a unique aroma that you can enjoy.

Taking CBD for the First Time?

Now that you know how you feel, depending on the type of CBD extract you choose, you might want to follow these tips if taking CBD for the first time:

Start with a lower dose, and increase it gradually if necessary

Don’t exceed 70 mg/day

Put it under your tongue and leave it there for 1 minute before swallowing (it helps the CBD enter your bloodstream faster)

The effects should start kicking after about 40 minutes.

If you want to take CBD, you will be entering a wonderful world of health benefits backed by science and appreciated by individuals worldwide. It’s natural to want to know how CBD works and if it may affect you when taking it for the first time. Do your research and shop around – it’s an incredibly big market with many choices that may perfectly fit your needs. However, not all brands are the same, so make sure you check the lab reports. It should always be made by a third party and accessible on the company’s website.