Photos: Iowa men’s basketball practice

Jerod Ringwald, Managing Editor
June 21, 2022

Iowa men’s basketball hosted a practice in Carver-Hawkeye Arena which was available to media on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes answered questions about new players and more. 

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery took time to joke with reporters about his struggling slowpitch softball team and compared himself to Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout. 

“I kinda feel like Mike Trout,” McCaffery said. “I lead our team in home runs, I’m pretty high up in batting average. We just lose.” 

Iowa guards Tony Perkin and Ahron Ulis answered media as well as center Riley Mulvey. 

The Hawkeyes warmup during an Iowa men’s basketball practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Iowa hosted a media availability.
