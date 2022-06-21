Photos: Iowa men’s basketball practice

Iowa men’s basketball hosted a practice in Carver-Hawkeye Arena which was available to media on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes answered questions about new players and more.

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery took time to joke with reporters about his struggling slowpitch softball team and compared himself to Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout.

“I kinda feel like Mike Trout,” McCaffery said. “I lead our team in home runs, I’m pretty high up in batting average. We just lose.”

Iowa guards Tony Perkin and Ahron Ulis answered media as well as center Riley Mulvey.