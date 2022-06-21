Can You Be Fired for Being Gay? How to Protect Your Right

Gay rights still have a long way to go. Yes, gay marriages are legal in many states, but there are some areas in which the gay community is a hard “nope.” And while there is a movement where the gay community is being slowly but surely accepted, not everyone shares these beliefs.

While some states are trying to make it easier for people from the LGBT community to integrate, others seem to be far from it. That being said, we all have to work – and with potential colleagues or even your boss turning the stink eye in your direction, you may wonder: can I actually get fired?

The answer is that it depends. Employers have been firing people as an act of discrimination for a long time, but only some states offer you protection. You will need to familiarize yourself with the law.

Where Are You Protected?

There are only a couple of states where you can bring the law to your side if you get fired based on sexual discrimination and gender identity. The states that offer you full protection are Colorado, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and Rhode Island.

This can also depend on the federal law, even if the state law technically protects you. For example, in Seattle, federal law doesn’t offer you many advantages when it comes to discrimination for sexual orientation. However, if any incidents happen, lawyers can still protect you in case of an unfortunate circumstance.

This will mainly depend on the nature of the event. If you are injured and you aren’t able to work for a while, causing you to get fired, a Seattle personal injury lawyer will most likely help you achieve justice.

Whether the injury was a result of workplace bullying or the layoff caused by discrimination, the lawyer will have several claims to bring to court that could actually protect your rights.

Most discrimination events go under the Equality Act of 2010, which protects you against all kinds of discrimination – whether it is direct or indirect. The Equality Act is updated every year based on state laws, and gender identity has also been added to that list. This means that if your state or local laws have that coverage, then you may be able to obtain justice.

Rights Changed Based on State