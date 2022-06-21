Can I Sue a Spouse for Personal Injury? Where to Turn for Help

Is it possible for spouses to sue each other for personal injury? It may seem very strange to someone to sue their spouse for personal injury, but this happens quite often. One spouse may do something that results in their significant other being severely injured – such as speeding on the road. Therefore, the injured party has every right to sue.

If you live in Springfield, Tennessee, you may enjoy the peaceful atmosphere you have there, and you’ll want to share this with your spouse. However, the place is not free of car accidents, and something might happen while you and your spouse are in the car. If your partner is not paying attention to the road or is driving under the influence, they may cause an accident resulting in severe injuries. As a result, you might want to hire Springfield personal injury lawyers and claim compensation.

So, when can you sue your spouse for personal injury and where can you turn for help? Let’s find out!

Interspousal Immunity

In the past, spouses were not allowed to sue each other. This prohibition was known as “interspousal immunity”. When a woman got married, it was like her legal identity combined with her husband’s – therefore, it would’ve been strange for one of the spouses to sue the other.

Thus, spouses were not allowed to sue each other, even when personal injury and damage were caused by one of them. This legal concept was a thing before the women’s rights movement got strong in the United States.

Fortunately, interspousal immunity is not a thing anymore as it has been abolished in almost every state. This was all thanks to women’s rights movements and the recognition of multiple women’s rights.

What Is Considered Personal Injury?

Personal injury refers to an injury that was caused by someone who was negligent in any way. The guilty party must be responsible for someone’s care and safety. They must also know when something is not safe. Moreover, if they have enough time to prevent a disaster but don’t do it, then it’s considered personal injury.

There are many cases when a personal injury occurs between spouses. These could include car accidents, not maintaining chemicals properly in the house, and many other things.

When Can Spouses Sue Each Other?