Kilo Grupe: The Leader in Digital Health Continues Growth Through Talent Pooling

UAB Kilo Grupe is confident in its training capabilities, and the support that the new hires receive is certainly unrivaled by similar and even bigger companies.

While expectations and productivity levels are high, UAB Kilo Grupe always has some time for fun. Every employee who refuses a job offer from another company is given a T-shirt with the print “I said no”. According to the CEO of UAB Kilo Grupe, Tadas Burgaila, there are many of these T-shirts being worn around the office.

There is an emphasis on celebrating hard work and success rather than a fear of talented staff moving on. Focusing on these positive aspects creates an ambitious and proud workforce that consistently delivers great results.

Therefore, strong and direct communication is key for UAB Kilo Grupe’s HR team. The digital health and wellness company seeks to remedy the lack of trust and connection between employer and employee in traditional work settings. As such, upon employment, each new hire is greeted by Artūras Pronicevas, UAB Kilo Grupe’s Experience Manager.

In this role, Pronicevas facilitates a safe space for open staff communication and professional growth, where concerns, fears, and worries can be discussed on a face-to-face basis to dismantle any workplace anxieties.