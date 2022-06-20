Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap, trailing only Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin, Ethereum also provides users with a general ledger for transactions and a network to send tokens from one user to another. However, that’s Where the similarities end. Whereas Bitcoin is essentially a virtual token that can be used as a currency, Ether functions more like an asset or digital token that can be used to pay for transaction fees or services on the Ethereum network. Ethereum was first released in 2015, and it continues to grow in popularity and attract new developers almost every day.

This article explains everything you need to know about how to buy Ether and how it differs from Bitcoin.

What Is Ether?

Ether is the platform-native token of the Ethereum network. Although it can be traded and exchanged, Ether is mostly used as a “gas” or “fuel” to send transactions on the Ethereum network. In other words, you need Ether to do almost anything on the Ethereum network. If you’re new to Ethereum, you can think of Ether as gasoline for your car. Ether is the “gas” in Ethereum. You need it to drive the Ethereum network. Without Ether, you’re stuck at the first-mile marker trying to push the car. If you’re familiar with the Ethereum network and Blockchain technology, you’re likely aware that Ether is not only a “gas” token. Ether is also a digital asset that investors can buy and trade like stocks.

How to buy Ether

If you’re completely new to cryptocurrencies, we recommend you follow this step-by-step guide to buying Ether. Before you dive in, let’s clear one thing up first. You do not buy any other altcoin directly with fiat currency. There are two ways to invest in Ether.

You can Invest in Ether as a digital asset or buy as a fuel token. If you want to buy as a digital asset, you can either purchase it from an exchange-listed for trade against other cryptocurrencies or purchase a “contract for difference” (CFD) that tracks the price of Ether. If you want to buy as a fuel token: You can buy using your regular fiat currency through a crypto exchange that accepts fiat deposits, such as Coinbase.

How to store Ether