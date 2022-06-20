Can I Buy Bitcoin with a Credit Card?

Yes, you can buy bitcoin with a credit card if the cryptocurrency exchange and your credit card issuer allow it. Over the past few years, bitcoin has become more popular and a mainstream investment commodity. Some investors perceive using their credit cards as a savvy way to join the cryptocurrency sector. Today, credit cards are a primary channel for buying different items and services over the internet. Read on to know more about using this payment option when buying bitcoin (BTC).

Your ability to use your credit card to buy bitcoin depends on whether the exchange you are using agrees. Some exchanges do not allow their customers to use this payment mode. However, others allow it but charge some fees. The cryptocurrency exchanges that allow people to buy BTC with credit card include Binance, Coinbase, Crypto.com, CoinSmart, and Kraken.

The credit card issuer also plays a significant role in determining whether you can purchase this digital asset using your credit card or not. Some issuers allow their customers to make the purchase for a fee, while others do not.

Is Purchasing Bitcoin with a Credit Card a Good Idea?

Many financial advisors do not support the idea of purchasing cryptocurrency with a credit card. This is because its drawbacks outweigh its benefits.

Pros

The primary advantage of using your credit card in this trade is that you can invest even if you do not have cash at hand. This payment option can allow you to purchase the currency if you believe that its value will increase. You can benefit from this investment opportunity as you save for the purchase.

Cons

On the negative side, using your credit card to purchase this digital asset is expensive, risky, lengthy, and highly speculative.

Major Financial Risk