Photos: Iowa City and Coralville celebrate Juneteenth with ‘Juneteenth in our Neighborhood’

Juneteenth celebrations continued with ‘Juneteenth in our Neighborhood’ occurring in both Iowa City and Coralville on Saturday. Celebrations included games, vendors, and performers.

At the Iowa City celebration, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague officially proclaimed Juneteenth as a city holiday. “Now, therefore, I, Bruce Teague, Mayor of Iowa City, Iowa, do hereby proclaim June 19, 2022, as June 19, National Freedom Day in Iowa City, and encourage communities to come out and the commemorative events,” Teague said in a speech.

While Iowa City hosted recognized Juneteenth celebrations last year, Nikesha Jones-Jenkins, the organizer of Coralville’s festivities, said Coralville officially recognized Juneteenth celebrations this year.