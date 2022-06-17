Photos: ‘Henry V’ dress rehearsal

Riverside Theatre hosted a dress rehearsal for “Henry V” at the Riverside Festival Stage in Lower City Park in Iowa City on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

This version of “Henry V” is based on William Shakespeare’s work. It follows King Henry through war and the hardships that follow.

Adam Knight is the director behind this version of “Henry V.” The first showing is Friday, June 17, and will continue every Thursday through Sunday until July 3. All showings are free and concessions will be offered.