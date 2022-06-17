Photos: ‘Downtown at Sundown’ celebrates Juneteenth

June 17, 2022

Iowa City community members gathered to celebrate Juneteenth at Chauncey Park for ‘Downtown at Sundown’ on Friday. The event hosted musicians, games, vendors, and a fashion show.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague spoke about what Juneteenth means to him at the event.

“I’m super excited because the meaning of Juneteenth is an opportunity for us all to come together and celebrate as a people and also to celebrate that great day when we really did become free,” Teague said in a speech. 

Juneteenth celebrations in Iowa City continue tomorrow with ‘Juneteenth in our Neighborhood’ in Mercer Park and S.T. Morrison Park.

Event goers wait for a fashion show to start during ‘Downtown at Sundown’ for a Juneteenth celebration in Iowa City on Friday, June 17, 2022. Iowa City community members celebrated with music, games, venders, and a fashion show.
