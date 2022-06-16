Crypto Crash and How to Buy Crypto with Neteller

Even if you are not quite familiar with cryptocurrencies, you might have noticed that the industry has hit a slump in recent months. Cryptocurrencies are known to be highly volatile, with Bitcoin being responsible for about a third of the value of the sector.

While some crypto investors may have been upset when the crash happened, cryptocurrencies are likely to bounce back into top form over the months. Some crypto users may be despairing over the recent crash, but many others are looking at the opportunity of jumping on the bandwagon and investing in cryptocurrencies while it is down.

Cryptocurrencies may be relatively new, but they are widely available at numerous online gambling sites across the globe. They are considered some of the safest and most secure payment methods around. Even better, since players do not have to share their financial information with a third party such as a casino when making a deposit and withdrawal, players have an extra layer of protection.

One of the biggest advantages of cryptocurrencies is that they eliminate the long delays that are associated with payment methods such as bank debit or credit cards and bank transfers. Cryptocurrencies can easily be purchased online via the e-wallet Neteller. Casinos that accept Neteller also come with the same convenience factor of cryptocurrencies, but without the temperament of volatility.

Neteller Casinos allow players to simply make deposits and withdrawals without having to supply their bank details.

Cryptocurrencies and the 2022 crash

The 2022 cryptocurrency crash is nothing new. The price of Bitcoin dropped to its lowest point since 2020. More than $300 billion were subsequently wiped out in the 2020 Bitcoin crash. While the crypto world heaved with despair, there has always been an element of risk and thrills when it comes to experimental yet unregulated digital currencies.

In 2021, cryptocurrency prices reached their peak and have since plummeted as fears over the economy increased. The meltdown eventually gathered momentum when TerraUSD imploded. This was quite surprising. Terra was a stablecoin, which essentially meant that it had a fixed value.

It may all appear doom and gloom at the moment, but the cryptocurrency sector has survived much worse catastrophes and consequences in the past. The market will bounce back better than ever.

People who are looking to dabble and enter the crypt exchange market, now have their golden opportunity to join. How does one go about purchasing cryptocurrencies? Opting for a safe payment method is key here, so opting for Neteller or Skrill could help you take the plunge without sharing your details.

How to purchase cryptocurrency with Neteller

You can easily purchase cryptocurrencies with up to 28 fiat currencies straight from your Neteller wallet. No additional verification checks are needed and exchanging currencies takes only a couple of minutes. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to carry out the exchange:

Log into your Neteller account

Top up your account with your chosen currency

Search for the cryptocurrency you wish to purchase

Input the amount you wish to exchange

Click on ‘Exchange’

Your cryptocurrencies will be readily available within seconds

Neteller Online Casinos or Crypto Online Casinos

If you are not quite sure about taking the plunge yet when it comes to cryptocurrencies, you can always play it safe and stick to the e-wallet Neteller. Reliable Neteller casinos are far more widely available than crypto casinos.

Since cryptocurrencies are mostly available at casinos licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, some players may prefer to play it a little more safely and opt for more reputable jurisdictions such as casinos licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority.

As a result, most Neteller casinos are licensed and regulated by these jurisdictions. Some Neteller casinos are also Curacao-licensed, but if you are based in a restricted country due to licensing issues, you may have to opt for a different licensed casino site.

Neteller works similar to cryptocurrencies as you never have to supply your financial details to a third party. There is one key difference between the two though. If you don’t want to play with cryptocurrencies, you will not be subject to the volatility levels when playing at Neteller casinos.

Players can play in various currencies at Neteller Casinos. Whatever you pick, both Neteller Casinos and crypto ones come with a variety of advantages. Online casinos tend to offer special bonuses for both types of users.

At the end of the day, it is all down to personal preference. If you are looking for a wider choice of online gambling sites, opting for Neteller Casinos should satiate your hunger for entertainment.