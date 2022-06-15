Photos: Rebuilding the Coralville Farmers Market

Vendors and attendees gathered at the Coralville Farmers Market in its new location at the Iowa River Landing Wednesday afternoon. The market was held at the Coralville Community Aquatic Center’s parking lot for many years before moving to its new location near Xtream Arena this year.

Some vendors are happy with the new location because of the community and interactive feel between vendors because their areas are closer together now.

Vendor Karen Martens Zimmerly said she enjoys the interaction between vendors, but recognizes that attendees and citizens are still getting used to a new location. “Clientele is still building,” she said.

The market is held Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.