Photos: Rebuilding the Coralville Farmers Market

Grace Smith, Managing Editor
June 15, 2022

Vendors and attendees gathered at the Coralville Farmers Market in its new location at the Iowa River Landing Wednesday afternoon. The market was held at the Coralville Community Aquatic Center’s parking lot for many years before moving to its new location near Xtream Arena this year.

Some vendors are happy with the new location because of the community and interactive feel between vendors because their areas are closer together now.

Vendor Karen Martens Zimmerly said she enjoys the interaction between vendors, but recognizes that attendees and citizens are still getting used to a new location. “Clientele is still building,” she said.

The market is held Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

061522-farmersmarket-GS006
Gallery|11 Photos
Grace Smith
Vendor Lee Turnbull poses for a portrait with his sign during the Coralville Farmers Market at its new location, Iowa River Landing, in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Turnbull’s garden, “Pop Pop’s Garden,” is named after his grandchildren calling him “Pop Pop.”
