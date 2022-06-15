Photos: Iowa men’s basketball media availability with assistant coach Matt Gatens

The Iowa men’s basketball team held media availability in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for newly introduced assistant coach Matt Gatens on Wednesday. Iowa forwards Payton Sandfort and Kris Murray also spoke to reporters.

Gatens, replacing recently retired assistant coach Kirk Speraw, discussed the moment he found out he would be coaching for the team he played his collegiate basketball years with.

“I remember when he called and told me,” Gatens said. “I think I was mowing the lawn and I think I didn’t go in right away to tell my wife and I think I looked back out, most of my lines were all over the place. My head was just like running like I’m gonna get this done but my head somewhere else so yeah…”

Gatens is one of the two coaching changes the Hawkeyes have made in the past few months. On April 25, the Hawkeyes promoted former video coordinator and director of recruiting Courtney Eldridge to fill another assistant coach role.