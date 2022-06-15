4 Reasons People Don’t Call Personal Injury Lawyers

When you’ve been injured by a negligent or ill-intentioned third party, such as in a car accident, truck accident, or another incident, your entire life can be turned upside down. You can experience pain, discomfort, income loss, and other inconveniences.

It’s only natural to want to hold the party responsible to account, especially when you can receive compensation to cover your related costs. However, not everyone decides to file personal injury claims, and sometimes, it’s for the following reasons.

They Can’t Afford a Lawyer

Not everyone realizes that when you hire personal injury lawyers, such as Chaffin Luhana LLP injury lawyers in Pittsburgh, you generally only need to pay your legal fees if you win. It’s easy to assume that all lawyers cost several hundred dollars per hour, which you might not be able to afford, but many personal injury attorneys operate differently.

While you might need to cover administration costs, such as expert witness fees and court filing expenses, your lawyer only gets paid for their time when they bring your case to a successful conclusion. When they do, they may receive between 20% and 50% of your recovered amount.

They Don’t Have Time

Dealing with the aftermath of an incident, such as a car accident, can be time-consuming. You have to communicate with insurance companies, enter into negotiations, and spend a great deal of time filling out paperwork and talking on the phone.

You might think that calling a lawyer adds another time-consuming element, and you might prefer to see the back of the entire ordeal. However, contacting a lawyer might just make your situation easier. They can communicate and negotiate with insurance companies on your behalf and handle most of the paperwork. As a result, you’ll be able to spend more time focusing on your recovery.

They Feel Bad for the Other Party

Filing a personal injury claim can sometimes feel like the wrong thing to do when the person responsible for your incident didn’t mean to do it. You might even think that it’s not worth pursuing, especially if the person involved is someone you know. However, it’s important to note that most people have insurance policies to cover incidents like car accidents. Personal injury lawyers frequently negotiate and settle with insurance companies rather than individuals to ensure you’re paid the money you’re owed.

They Don’t Think They Have a Case

The fear of having a case thrown out of court and having to pay related costs might have you questioning whether you should file a personal injury claim. When you approach a personal injury attorney, they will generally provide a free case review to see whether you have a strong case to proceed with.

If they believe you do, they can calculate your accident-related costs, such as healthcare and time off work, and send a demand letter to the defendant’s insurance company. Most lawyers won’t take on personal injury cases unless they believe you have a chance of winning.

It’s only natural to hesitate before calling a personal injury lawyer, especially if you feel empathy for the at-fault party and believe you’ll have to pay for a lawyer. However, requesting the services of a personal injury attorney can often be worthwhile when you don’t have to cover the costs associated with an incident that wasn’t your fault.