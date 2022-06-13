What to Look Out for When Choosing Your Pre-Workout
June 13, 2022
So, you’ve finally decided to get your hands on your first tub of pre-workout supplements. After all, a small scoop can go a long way in helping you achieve the maximum results you deserve after all the hard work you’ve put in. But with so many products in the market— rows after rows of jumbo tubs with macho names and ground-shaking claims—which one should you choose?
Unlike pharmaceutical drugs, supplements are less tightly regulated. This means that there are tons of products in the market released by different companies and manufacturers, all offering similar benefits. The best way to find a product that is the most suitable for you is to try them out yourself. Apart from doing the necessary research to make sure that the company is reliable and the product is safe for consumption, here are some more tips to help you to find a formula that is the best for you.
Energy, Aesthetics, or Endurance
All pre-workouts have a main goal of pushing you to achieve MORE within one workout session,
and they do so through a few different ways. These are:
- Increasing your physical energy by directly boosting muscle performance and recovery.
- Improving mental state to become more focused and motivated.
- Pumping more blood into the muscles to accelerate muscle growth.
Most pre-workout formulas usually have ingredients that boost all three, but their unique ratios and blends can result in one aspect being more intense than the others. For example, those who are trying to achieve big, defined muscles can look for a formula that is best for pumps. Those who aim to increase their endurance and stamina might want to choose one that concentrates on making you feel more focused and determined.
Proprietary vs Fully-Disclosed Formulas
A lot of pre-workout supplements are described as having a “proprietary blend”, which is simply a fancy way of saying “secret recipe”. This means that they do not state the ingredients or the amounts used. Most sources will suggest against choosing such products but they are still prevalent in the market, so be sure to look out for the ingredient list in your hunt for the right supplement.
For those who have tried several different formulas but have yet to find the perfect one, learning about the ingredients and their functions could be the solution. Fully-disclosed formulas make it easy to do this, where the amounts of each component used is clearly listed for the consumer to see. Knowing the dosage can also help you decide on the most suitable formula according to your needs. This pre workout, for instance, uses the highest dosage possible for each ingredient to create a very powerful effect within a single scoop, if a lower dosage just isn’t cutting it for you.
Some manufacturers even produce “clean” formulas that claim to avoid common allergens and intolerances which are worth a try for those who suffer from adverse effects from taking regular pre-workouts. Consumers who are very health conscious or are on a special diet can also look into such formulas.
Stimulants vs No Stimulants
Typical workout supplements contain stimulants which mainly serve to increase your motivation and mental energy levels as mentioned above, which is as equally important as physical strength in one’s fitness journey. However, this might be something that you want to take note of, as not everyone is a fan of stimulants, especially in high dosages.
Some of our bodies may be extra sensitive to stimulants, resulting in adverse effects like headaches, insomnia or anxiety from consuming even a small amount. Some people just don’t like the jittery and restless feeling that these ingredients can sometimes give. Some might even become more prone to post-workout crashes after consuming products that are high in stimulants, similar to sugar high crashes, resulting in extreme fatigue after a workout.
Luckily, this is a common concern and there is a wide range of stimulant-free options to choose from. These products, better known as stim free pre-workouts, usually just mean that they do not contain caffeine (the most widely used stimulant in workout supplements), but they also try to avoid other similar ingredients. Instead, they make up for it in other ways like improving pump, or decreasing muscle soreness to maximise effects of the workout.
Men vs Women
While most pre-workouts on the market do not specify whether they’re for men or women, it’s not a surprise that a lot of them are actually targeted towards men. While it doesn’t hurt for women to take the same products, switching to a formula tailored for women might be more effective in achieving fitness goals. Due to the difference in average body mass, women may benefit from supplements with a lower caloric and protein level. Products marketed toward women also tend to include other additions such as biotin and iron that are beneficial for women’s health.