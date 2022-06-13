What+to+Look+Out+for+When+Choosing+Your+Pre-Workout

and they do so through a few different ways. These are:

Increasing your physical energy by directly boosting muscle performance and recovery.

Improving mental state to become more focused and motivated.

Pumping more blood into the muscles to accelerate muscle growth.

Most pre-workout formulas usually have ingredients that boost all three, but their unique ratios and blends can result in one aspect being more intense than the others. For example, those who are trying to achieve big, defined muscles can look for a formula that is best for pumps. Those who aim to increase their endurance and stamina might want to choose one that concentrates on making you feel more focused and determined.

Proprietary vs Fully-Disclosed Formulas

A lot of pre-workout supplements are described as having a “proprietary blend”, which is simply a fancy way of saying “secret recipe”. This means that they do not state the ingredients or the amounts used. Most sources will suggest against choosing such products but they are still prevalent in the market, so be sure to look out for the ingredient list in your hunt for the right supplement.

For those who have tried several different formulas but have yet to find the perfect one, learning about the ingredients and their functions could be the solution. Fully-disclosed formulas make it easy to do this, where the amounts of each component used is clearly listed for the consumer to see. Knowing the dosage can also help you decide on the most suitable formula according to your needs. This pre workout, for instance, uses the highest dosage possible for each ingredient to create a very powerful effect within a single scoop, if a lower dosage just isn’t cutting it for you.

Some manufacturers even produce “clean” formulas that claim to avoid common allergens and intolerances which are worth a try for those who suffer from adverse effects from taking regular pre-workouts. Consumers who are very health conscious or are on a special diet can also look into such formulas.

Stimulants vs No Stimulants

Typical workout supplements contain stimulants which mainly serve to increase your motivation and mental energy levels as mentioned above, which is as equally important as physical strength in one’s fitness journey. However, this might be something that you want to take note of, as not everyone is a fan of stimulants, especially in high dosages.

Some of our bodies may be extra sensitive to stimulants, resulting in adverse effects like headaches, insomnia or anxiety from consuming even a small amount. Some people just don’t like the jittery and restless feeling that these ingredients can sometimes give. Some might even become more prone to post-workout crashes after consuming products that are high in stimulants, similar to sugar high crashes, resulting in extreme fatigue after a workout.