5 Steps to Starting a New Business
June 13, 2022
Starting a new business is an exciting endeavor. Although the risk of failure cannot be ignored, the promise of reward is substantial. By undertaking thorough preparation, you can set your business up with a strong foundation and maximize your chances of profit and success.
1. Refine Your Idea
If you are thinking of starting a business, you most likely already have an idea of the service or product you want your business to provide. However, having a good idea is only the start. You must still do your due diligence to determine if your idea will be sustainable and profitable.
Research the current market and your target audience. What portion of this market can your business realistically capture? An in-depth market analysis can help you to evaluate the market size and the cost of customer acquisition. It can also help you to set a return-on-investment goal.
The presence of competitors is a good indicator of a demand for your product or service. Competitor research can help you to find any gaps in existing offerings and niches that you can fill. Learn how your competitors attract customers and consider how you can improve on their strategy. Read up on the beginner’s guide to setting up an LLC for more information on the best way to start your business.
Location is another important choice. Will you be having an online business or a brick-and-mortar store? If you need to have a physical office, will you rent, buy, or use a coworking space? These decisions will affect your initial investment and the ongoing costs of your business.
2. Write a Business Plan
A business plan is a powerful tool that can act as a roadmap to keep you on track as you build your business. Furthermore, potential investors and bank officers are likely to expect a clear business plan before they approve your loan application or invest money in your company.
Regardless of whether you need to formally present your business plan to others, it does not have to be overly complicated. The primary purpose of a business plan is to define your goals, milestones, approach, and strategy. As your business grows, you can check your progress against your plan.
Standard outlines for a business plan include an executive summary, information about your target audience, your proposed products or services, your marketing and sales plan, major milestones, key personnel in the company, and a financial plan.
3. Register Your Business
The next step is to register your business with the government and make it a legal entity. The rules and regulations relating to business registration vary from state to state, so you should seek help from an attorney or business consultant or consult your state’s government website.
The structure of your business will determine how liability and taxation will work, both for you and your company. There are four primary business structures in the US: sole proprietorship, partnership, limited liability company (LLC), and corporation. Each structure is subject to different limitations.
In general, LLCs are recommended for startups and small businesses. LLCs enjoy several benefits such as personal liability protection, pass-through taxes, shareholder flexibility, and less administrative maintenance. Additionally, it is quick and easy to incorporate an LLC.
You may have the opportunity to register your LLC in a more business-oriented state. For example, Iowa provides expedited and preclearance services for business filings.
4. Build Your Funding
Once your business is registered, you can open your business bank account. A business bank account protects your personal assets from liability, provides access to a higher level of credit, and allows for a more transparent accounting of your business income and expenditure.
If you have enough savings, you may plan to self-fund your new business. However, this can be a risky choice. Other funding alternatives could be family members or friends. Colleagues are a good choice if you want business partners or investors who understand your industry.
That said, many people choose not to go into business with people they know. In such cases, you can turn to banks or credit unions for a business loan. Angel investors, venture capital firms, and even local governments can provide large amounts of funding—although it can be challenging to secure.
5. Prepare to Operate
With the foundation for your business complete, you can now prepare to execute your business plan. As you operate your business, be sure to check your progress against your business plan and make informed decisions that lead your business toward its long-term goals.
It can be tough to oversee all aspects of a busy business by yourself. Building a strong and qualified team will allow you to delegate responsibility and spend time on the elements of your business that require your personal touch such as reviewing marketing strategy or meeting with valued clients.
Starting a business is an exciting idea that can quickly turn into an overwhelming load of tasks. To make the most of your entrepreneurship opportunity, spend time on strategic development and business planning. Be sure to fulfil all legal requirements and secure a stable source of funding.