5+Steps+to+Starting+a+New+Business

Location is another important choice. Will you be having an online business or a brick-and-mortar store? If you need to have a physical office, will you rent, buy, or use a coworking space? These decisions will affect your initial investment and the ongoing costs of your business.

2. Write a Business Plan

A business plan is a powerful tool that can act as a roadmap to keep you on track as you build your business. Furthermore, potential investors and bank officers are likely to expect a clear business plan before they approve your loan application or invest money in your company.

Regardless of whether you need to formally present your business plan to others, it does not have to be overly complicated. The primary purpose of a business plan is to define your goals, milestones, approach, and strategy. As your business grows, you can check your progress against your plan.

Standard outlines for a business plan include an executive summary, information about your target audience, your proposed products or services, your marketing and sales plan, major milestones, key personnel in the company, and a financial plan.

3. Register Your Business

The next step is to register your business with the government and make it a legal entity. The rules and regulations relating to business registration vary from state to state, so you should seek help from an attorney or business consultant or consult your state’s government website.

The structure of your business will determine how liability and taxation will work, both for you and your company. There are four primary business structures in the US: sole proprietorship, partnership, limited liability company (LLC), and corporation. Each structure is subject to different limitations.

In general, LLCs are recommended for startups and small businesses. LLCs enjoy several benefits such as personal liability protection, pass-through taxes, shareholder flexibility, and less administrative maintenance. Additionally, it is quick and easy to incorporate an LLC.

You may have the opportunity to register your LLC in a more business-oriented state. For example, Iowa provides expedited and preclearance services for business filings.

4. Build Your Funding